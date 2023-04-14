BLOOMINGTON — What do you call a group of teenagers building a competition robot spun out of the youth agriculture group 4-H?

MetalCow Robotics, of course.

Since 2011, MetalCow has been building and programming robots in McLean County for FIRST Robotics Competition games.

The season starts in January and culminates in a championship tournament in late April.

Think of the games like fast-paced, remote-operated bumper cars meets capture the flag meets dodgeball.

According to the FIRST Robotics website, a match is set with two alliances, made of three teams, facing off against each other.

The teams and their robots "compete to score cubes and cones into their grid to 'charge up' their community," according to FIRST.

There are bonuses for completing grids à la tic-tac-toe, as well as for docking a robot on a "charge station."

And MetalCow? Well, they're pretty good, having won the Iowa Regional in 2022 and the Greater Kansas City Regional earlier this year.

That earned them an invite to the FIRST Championship next week in Houston, where over 600 teams from around the world will compete from Wednesday through Saturday.

Meet the team

Florian Rueck, head mentor for MetalCow, invited The Pantagraph to meet the team this week at their shop in south Bloomington.

He said the club is open to McLean County students in eighth through 12th grades, and they meet four nights a week plus Saturdays during the regular season.

Rueck said FIRST Robotics provides a list of materials and build guidelines for a robot, as well as a library of code, but the students build the robot themselves.

MetalCow's robot this year is called "Lerry the Platypus."

Even though the team won throughout the season and in regionals, that didn't stop them from looking to improve before entering the world stage.

About a dozen students worked in teams at different stations to ensure that Lerry and the team are ready for competition.

One of the build team's key redesigns was Lerry's arm.

"Right now, the intake picks up (game pieces) fairly fast, but it could be faster. We're working to redesign it," said 15-year-old Timothy Tofte. "We're changing the angle of it and widening the two rollers out a bit."

By making the space larger, he said, "it doesn't have to be as exact in the arm position. So, even if it's a little higher or a little lower, it doesn't affect how fast it picks (game pieces) up."

Brian Bathe, 13, was installing new contact points for the intake axels' rollers.

"It's going to be able to pick up cones and cubes faster," Bathe said, "and it's going to be able to grip the cone better."

Rueck's son Julian, 17, was working on "Kevlar reinforced tread" for the wheels.

The code team of Gokul Balaji, 17, Andy Guzman, 17, and Satwick Agarwal, 16, were fine-tuning the drive system.

Guzman said FIRST provides a database of code, called WPILib.

He said they use this for "anything with our robot that needs to be tuned without physical attributes ... they have their functionalities of what certain devices can do."

Guzman said they take that code and "just fine tune that to our physical robot."

"This year, we're using something called Swerve Drive," Balaji said, "which allows us to move in any direction while facing any direction while rotating in any direction independently of each other."

Then there's the drive team of Amber Hitchins, 18, and Jake Clouse, 17, with Balaji acting as a spotter, and Noah Huber, 14, playing the human element, or "scribe."

Huber's job is to place the game pieces while Hitchins and Clouse pilot Lerry the robot to snag them, return to base and place them on the grid.

It takes a lot of coordination and teamwork to navigate the obstacles on the course, grab the plastic game pieces, avoid other robots, snag modifiers and bonus points and stack pieces on the grid.

Oh, and they only have 2 minutes and 15 seconds to do this while there are five other robots on the field.

That's why you need a scout team.

Enter Alex Schieltz, 17.

"Scout has to do with how FIRST organizes the competitions and how the teams go against each other," he said.

Schieltz said he watches the qualification matches and notes the teams' strengths and weaknesses, rankings and how the teams work. He then determines the best partners for them.

"When you're choosing alliance partners, you want to know what teams do best, what teams complement you the best," Schieltz said. "But you also want to know who you're going against and how good they are."

With the scout team's help, the drive team never goes into a match blind, allowing them to plan out the best course of action for maximum point capture.

Schieltz said he's proud of this year's robot and its abilities.

"We're really proud of how small and light it is," he said. "It's really good at getting around the field and maneuvering around the other robots."

He also praised the team's adaptability.

"The students really know about the robot," Schieltz said. "They know if something goes wrong what they need to do to fix it, which is something that — I mean, that's a lot."

Helping out

Rueck said the team is always looking for more mentors.

Any adult is welcome to apply through their website, metalcowrobotics.com, which will take them through 4-H registration.

For interested students, there is an entry fee of $20 for 4-H and $100 for MetalCow, Rueck said.

They also have a list of corporate sponsors, but are always open to new partnerships.

Rueck said next week's competition will be cast live at twitch.tv/firstinrobotics/videos, but you can catch up on previous competitions at frc-events.firstinspires.org.

