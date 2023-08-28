“We’re happy to help our local high school agricultural education programs upgrade their facilities and add space for more students,” said McLean County Farm Bureau President Brian Dirks in a news release. “The goal of the McLean County Farm Bureau FFA Capital Grant program is to support strong local high school agriculture programs to give students opportunities to learn and explore ag-related careers.”
Normal FFA will use the grant funds for shop tables and tools as part of a classroom renovation project to accommodate increasing student enrollment.
“We're very excited to expand our ag program to three teachers!” said Liz Harris, Normal Community agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, in the news release. “When I was hired here 10 years ago, we had just 80 students in the program and now we have over 300. The Capital Grant will help us meet the needs of these many students, including being able to offer an Agriculture Mechanics class for the first time in seven years. Funds from this grant will be used to equip a new lab space for this class!"
Lexington FFA plans to use grant funds to purchase welding equipment for a new agricultural shop being constructed at Lexington High School as part of a 30,000 square foot expansion to facilities.
The school expansion project, including the new agriculture shop, is expected to be completed by fall 2024.
"We are extremely thankful and excited about receiving a Capital Grant through McLean County Farm Bureau,” said Brian Wiltz, Lexington High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, in the news release. “The new equipment will help us teach welding in a much more efficient and safe manner.”
Normal Community High School will expand shop space to accommodate increasing student enrollment in agriculture classes with a $15,000 grant from McLean County Farm Bureau. Pictured (from left): Liz Harris, Agriscience Teacher & FFA Advisor; Larry Lewis, Ag Mechanics Teacher; Mackenzie, Agriscience Teacher; Paige Martin, Eva Jensen, Emily Bianchi and J Beto, Normal Community Leadership Team members; Dr. Kristen Weikle, Unit 5 Schools Superintendent. (Members of the Unit 5 School board are in the background)
A $15,000 grant from McLean County Farm Bureau will provide funds to upgrade welding equipment for the ag classes at Lexington High School. Pictured (from left): David Schuler, McLean County Farm Bureau Board Member; Jason Thomas, Lexington School Board President; Cayden Baker, Lexington FFA President; Hannah Botkin, Lexington FFA Treasurer; Cassie Baker, Lexington FFA Reporter; Preston Wiltz, Lexington FFA Vice President; Brian Wiltz, Lexington FFA Adviser and Paul Deters, Lexington CUSD Superintendent.