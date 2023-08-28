BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Farm Bureau is investing $30,000 in local agricultural education efforts to two community Future Farmers of America programs.

The Normal Community FFA and Lexington FFA will each receive $15,000 in funding through the FFA Capital Grant program which helps grow capacity for hands-on learning.

“We’re happy to help our local high school agricultural education programs upgrade their facilities and add space for more students,” said McLean County Farm Bureau President Brian Dirks in a news release. “The goal of the McLean County Farm Bureau FFA Capital Grant program is to support strong local high school agriculture programs to give students opportunities to learn and explore ag-related careers.”

Normal FFA will use the grant funds for shop tables and tools as part of a classroom renovation project to accommodate increasing student enrollment.

“We're very excited to expand our ag program to three teachers!” said Liz Harris, Normal Community agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, in the news release. “When I was hired here 10 years ago, we had just 80 students in the program and now we have over 300. The Capital Grant will help us meet the needs of these many students, including being able to offer an Agriculture Mechanics class for the first time in seven years. Funds from this grant will be used to equip a new lab space for this class!"

Lexington FFA plans to use grant funds to purchase welding equipment for a new agricultural shop being constructed at Lexington High School as part of a 30,000 square foot expansion to facilities.

The school expansion project, including the new agriculture shop, is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

"We are extremely thankful and excited about receiving a Capital Grant through McLean County Farm Bureau,” said Brian Wiltz, Lexington High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, in the news release. “The new equipment will help us teach welding in a much more efficient and safe manner.”

The FFA Capital Grant program was established by the McLean County Farm Bureau in 2021 and is available to all high school agriculture programs that serve McLean County students.

For more information on grants, visit www.mcfb.org/grants.

Photos: Inside 4 unique McLean County Airbnbs