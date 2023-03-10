NORMAL — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host Unit 5 Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle for a presentation on the referendum on Thursday, March 16.

The event will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Heartland Community College's Community Commons Building, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Weikle's business education session will help people gain an understanding of the tax referendum that will appear on the April 4 ballot.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

The event is free and open to chamber members and nonmembers. Attendees are encouraged to register online before the event.

The Unit 5 referendum was identified after a community engagement process as a solution to the district's multimillion-dollar structural deficit in its education fund. The referendum failed to pass in the November election and the board of education voted to put it on the ballot again for April.

