McLean County administrators skeptical of return of state report card designations

State officials say new education data released this week shows signs of growth out of the pandemic, but many McLean County administrators worry about putting too much emphasis on any single data point or assessment.

Released to the public on Thursday, the Illinois Report Card includes updated summative designations for the first time since 2019. These labels are based on weighted measures of academics such as student growth and proficiency on statewide tests and additional indicators of student success and school climate such as attendance and school climate surveys.

Illinois' summative designations describe schools as falling into one of four categories: exemplary, commendable, targeted and comprehensive. The latter two categories receive additional funding and state support intended to improve student outcomes.

“Less than eight months ago, when our students took these assessments that you see on the school report card, we still had students in masks, many absent students and staff due to quarantines, and other less than ideal restrictions,” said Lexington Superintendent Paul Deters. “Truthfully, it just doesn't make sense that schools in Illinois were required to give these assessments when our kids and staff were going through such a turbulent time and had many other pressing needs.”

Several of the local administrators who expressed frustration with the return to summative designations, including Deters, lead districts which had schools ranked in the top 10% of all schools in the state, given the “exemplary” designation.

The full report card can be found at illinoisreportcard.com.

System in transition

State staff warned against comparing both testing scores and the summative designations to past years. Designations were not updated for the 2020 and 2021 report cards, and testing in those years was either not offered or optional, leading to much lower participation rates. Some specific metrics were also adjusted this year.

“This year really represents a system in transition,” said State Superintendent Carmen Ayala, in a media call earlier this week.

The assessments and resulting designations are also just snapshots of where students are, said McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle. A student having an off day, or a better-than-normal day, can affect performance.

“The summative designations are one point in time,” Weikle said.

Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor approaches the summative designations as a whole with caution. Heyworth Elementary was designated “exemplary” for the first time, something she and the district are celebrating, but the designations do not capture all that a school is.

“I still struggle with labeling schools and comparing them to each other,” she said.

Bloomington District 87 Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Diane Wolf is glad the state has added in indicators beyond assessments, such as school climate surveys and chronic absenteeism among students, but feels the designations are just a start to actually seeing the whole picture of a school.

The state assessments should be treated as high-level data, Wolf said.

“The state assessments are designed to tell the state story,” she said.

Local assessments

Beyond the state assessments, local educators use local assessments given multiple times a year, daily in-class assessments and the experiences of classroom educators and students to measure learning, Wolf said. The statewide data also makes clear the impact of the pandemic.

“It gave us more than just stories, it gave us real-time data,” Wolf said.

Regular assessments allow teachers to respond to struggles students are having in specific areas and provide supports for them in real time, Weikle said.

The district looks at continuous data, said Unit 5 Director of Teaching and Learning Darrin Cooper. When using the benchmark tests given throughout the year, the district looks particularly at growth.

Taylor is approaching last year’s standardized testing as one more measure to watch, though the months it takes to get the data back limits its usefulness she said. She thinks it would be more helpful to turn to a benchmark model.

Changing to more localized approaches to testing, such as by having the state accept a variety of benchmark tests, is something Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell would like to see as well.

“That is something, my pie in the sky before I retire, I’d like to see,” she said.

Other measures

In a call with media earlier this week, Ayala said the statewide data suggests growth out of the pandemic. Student growth in performance on the statewide assessments outpaced pre-pandemic growth last year, Illinois State Board of Education officials said, despite proficiency still lagging.

The graduation rate, at 87.3%, was the highest in 12 years, except 2020 when many graduation requirements were waived due to the pandemic. The number of ninth grade students on track to graduate in four years was back to where it was pre-pandemic. The state defines that measure as students who took the equivalent of five full-year classes their freshman year and received at most one F as a semester grade.

Area districts said they too were seeing this trend. Heyworth and Lexington both had 100% graduation rates.

"This was huge for us this year; it didn't happen by coincidence," Taylor said.

Part of what has helped the district get there is early intervention for students who might be struggling, so teachers and administrators are watching indicators like the 9th grade on-track measure.

Unit 5 saw its highest rate of 9th grade students on track to graduate in five years, Cooper said.

On the negative side are rates of chronic absenteeism among students, with more than 28% of students missing more than 10% of the school year last year. Both excused and unexcused absences are included.

The pandemic had a big impact on attendance rates because rather than being out for a day or two, a student or staff member with COVID would be out for the entire period of their quarantine, O’Donnell said.

Wolf said the measure is also being watched by District 87, which had a chronic absentee rate of 42.9%. No matter the reason for the absence, not being in school means missed instruction. The district works with families to address the situation, she said.

“My biggest takeaway was that kids have to be in school,” she said.

Federal compliance

Summative designations are required by federal law, though waivers were given for the past two years.

In Illinois, exemplary designations are given to the top 10% of schools, comprehensive the bottom 5%. Targeted schools have one or more groups of students at the comprehensive level but overall ranked above that mark. Schools which do not fall into these three groups receive the commendable.

Schools in the targeted and comprehensive levels are required to implement four-year improvement plans and receive additional support from the state in doing so.

Oakdale Elementary School in Unit 5 and Sheridan Elementary School in District 87 were both listed as comprehensive. Six schools were considered targeted:

Parkside Junior High School (Unit 5)

Cedar Ridge Elementary School (Unit 5)

Olympia Middle School

Olympia South Elementary School

Bloomington Junior High School

Bent Elementary School (District 87)

Five schools in the county were given the exemplary designation:

Tri-Valley High School

Heyworth Junior-Senior High School

Prairieland Elementary School (Unit 5)

Lexington Elementary School

Olympia West Elementary School

All of the other schools in the county were designated “commendable.”

Administrators of the schools and districts which received the “exemplary” designation were proud of the recognition, but also of the work all of their teachers have been doing, including at other schools.

“We are extremely proud of the continued progress our students have made over the last couple of years despite the challenges,” said Prairieland Principal Scott Peters. “Our teachers have worked tirelessly, and will continue to work tirelessly to meet the needs of our students academically, socially, and emotionally."

Deters was glad to see Lexington Elementary acknowledged and O’Donnell too was proud of the results for Olympia West.

“I know that building is ecstatic, and they should be,” she said.

At the same time, she does not want Olympia’s educators or students tying their self-worth to standardized test results.

A more complete picture is needed of the entire child and entire school, throughout the year, administrators said.

“In my opinion, no summative designation will accurately represent the amount of great work that was and is continuing to be done in our schools to address the unintended consequences from the pandemic,” Deters said.