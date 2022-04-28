McGraw named principal at Central Catholic High School

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School announced early Thursday evening that Chris McGraw will be the school’s new principal, effective July 1.

McGraw will replace current principal Sean Foster, who is moving up to a role as the school's superintendent.

“Chris brings vast experience, gifts of leadership and passion for his faith,” Foster stated in a news release from the school. “We are blessed to have faculty and staff who love our students and are passionate about their formation. Chris is the type of leader who will enhance this culture. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to build on the Saints tradition of excellence.”

McGraw added, “I am beyond humbled by this opportunity, and I truly look forward to serving the students, staff, and families of Central Catholic High School. My goal is to lead through collaborative, passionate, innovative and engaging means to help to create a welcoming environment rich with opportunities for success for all students, staff, and families.”

McGraw currently serves as principal at Evans Junior High School in Bloomington. He became principal in 2017 and has served in the Unit 5 school district since 2006. He attended Illinois State University for both undergraduate and graduate education and holds a master’s degree in educational administration, and both a bachelor's and master's degree in art education.

McGraw lives in Normal with his wife, Katie, and their four children. He and his family are members of Epiphany Parish in Normal.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

