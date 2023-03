NORMAL — Illinois State University has named Chad McEvoy as dean for the College of Applied Science and Technology, effective July 1.

Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Ani Yazedjian made the announcement Wednesday.

McEvoy will take the place of Todd McLoda, who has served as CAST dean since 2017.

McEvoy is currently vice provost for faculty affairs and chief of staff to the executive vice president and provost at Northern Illinois University. He provides strategic counsel and guidance on budgeting and communications, and oversees the university's faculty development and personnel processes, including faculty hiring, promotion, tenure and sabbaticals, according to a news release from ISU.

He was previously professor and chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at NIU, a professor and graduate program director at Syracuse University, and a professor and coordinator of the graduate sport management sequence in ISU's School of Kinesiology and Recreation.

McEvoy has a bachelor's degree in sports management from Iowa State University, a master's degree in sports management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a doctoral degree in a sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado.

