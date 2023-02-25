NORMAL — Two McLean County teachers are among just 14 in the state to be honored as regional or special subject teachers of the year. Both said their work is driven by the students they teach.

The Illinois State Board of Education named Ricardo King, an English as a Second Language teacher at Normal Community High School, the 2023 Bilingual Teacher of the Year for the state. Katherine Bruemmer, an English and career and college readiness teacher at Heyworth High School, was named the East Central Regional Teacher of the Year.

“It’s an honor,” King said. “I wanted it to be more of a reflection on my students and the work that I do in Normal Community and not so much as a reflection on me, but it’s interesting seeing my face on the Unit 5 website.”

Bruemmer is a candidate for the yet-to-be-named statewide teacher of the year, which is limited to teachers who have five or more years of experience. King has not been teaching long enough to qualify.

Bruemmer found out about the award the same day that she had taken a group of students, an education dual credit class, to visit the education program at Normal Community High School. Her principal, April Hicklin, was insistent that Bruemmer be back for a meeting with the state that afternoon, which ended up being then-State Superintendent Carmen Ayala informing her of the award.

“I’m generally one to try to not seek attention,” she said. “That part’s been flattering, for sure, but a little overwhelming.”

King was initially nominated for Early Educator of the Year, and then in February he found out he'd been moved over to Bilingual Teacher of the Year, he said.

“While I’m doing fantastic work according to the Illinois State Board of Education and some of my colleagues, those students learning English, and learning the content that we’re asking them to learn in English and in their native languages, they’re doing most of the legwork,” King said.

For Bruemmer, too, it is the students who make the job worth it. She initially got into teaching out of a love for sharing stories with others, she said.

"They're at such a space in their lives where they're living and learning and trying things out. And to be one of the people in their lives that they ask questions of and I can help them in some way, is super satisfying," she said.

One of the bigger challenges is having ESL students and English language learners who do not speak any of the languages that he does, King said. He starts by using translation tools as the first step, but then finds ways to integrate different visuals or auditory and pedagogical tools to help students learn.

Working as an English and social studies teacher, King said he works with students from with a broad array of first languages, including Spanish and French.

King is from Brookfield and graduated from Illinois State University in 2020, receiving double education major in history and English.

“I kind of fell in love with teaching grammar, the English language and English culture to students learning English for the first time,” he said.

Bruemmer grew up in the Peoria area and attended Illinois Central College before going to University of Illinois for English and special education. After graduation, she felt inspired to teach outside of her Central Illinois bubble and taught in Chicago, where she saw what she described as “savage inequalities” in resources.

She has also taught in Champaign and in St. Louis, at a private school. Unlike some stereotypes of private schools, her school’s graduates generally went on to be firefighters, police officers or Anheuser-Busch factory workers.

In her 16 years at Heyworth, her role has changed somewhat, including teaching English, credit recovery classes and now splitting her time between dual-credit programs and dollege and career readiness. In the meantime, she has also gotten two graduate degrees.

“It’s been a career with a lot of wonderful opportunities,” Bruemmer said.

King's family immigrated to Chicago from Monterrey, in northern Mexico. He grew up with his grandfather and father speaking Spanish, but he primarily spoke English growing up.

He felt isolated and disconnected from Spanish-speaking family members, especially his grandmother, King said. Learning Spanish has helped him connect with them.

Now being able to speak Spanish fluently, King said it not only allows him to reconnect with his grandmother and other family members, but also with part of his Mexican heritage and identity.

“It allowed me to reconnect with my grandmother and with that part of my identity, which is nice to reclaim because it always felt like I lost that,” King said. “Then occupying two spaces, where I’m Hispanic in the eyes of white Americans, but then in Hispanic and Spanish-speaking communities, I’m white.”

King said he wanted to thank Cedar Ridge Elementary Assistant Principal Rocio Fisher, who helped nominate him for the award; his U.S. history colleague, Meghan Hawkins, who has taught the class with him for the last three years; and the ESL department at Normal Community High School.

The recognition has been a moment to reflect on Bruemmer's career and the community at Heyworth, she said.

“It’s been a lovely career,” she said. “(…) This school community is very supportive.”

