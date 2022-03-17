Local food experts to speak next week in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A national expert in local food systems will be visiting Bloomington-Normal next week, joining area food advocates for events Monday and Tuesday.
Ken Meter, president of Crossroads Resource Center in Minneapolis, will be speaking Monday night at Illinois Wesleyan University and Tuesday night at Heartland Community College. On Monday he will be joined by Jeff Hake, a partner at Funks Grove Heritage Fruits and Grains.
Dave Bishop, one of the farmers at PrairiErth Farm, is helping organize the visit. He said Meter’s talks will focus on the broad and economic impacts of local food, while Hake will be speaking about a specific example of local food being implemented in Central Illinois.
Along with the talks, Meter will participate in various classroom visits at IWU and Heartland, as well as a lunch visit with people from Illinois State University.
The visit is co-sponsored by IWU’s Environmental Studies Department, ISU’s Interdisciplinary Food Studies Initiative and Heartland’s Agriculture Department.
National local food advocate Ken Meter will be visiting Bloomington-Normal next week.