Local 1110 employees call on ISU to settle contract

NORMAL — Illinois State University buildings, grounds and dining employees will speak out on wages and contract negotiations Friday morning during the school's Board of Trustees meeting.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees represents more than 300 campus employees in Local 1110, according to a news release Thursday afternoon from the organization.

The release said eight months have passed since ISU's contract with AFSCME Local 110 expired, and ISU "administrators are still dragging their feet at the bargaining table."

"Employees want fair pay that reflects the essential work they do every day to support students and faculty and make the university happen," the release continued.

The Board of Trustees meeting is at 9 a.m. Friday in the Bone Student Center, 100 N. University St., Normal.

