Livingston County schools plan development screenings

FLANAGAN — Parents and guardians in Livingston County can sign up now for development screenings for children under 5 years old.
Livingston County Special Services Unit is holding screenings from late January to early April. The screenings include vision, hearing, speech, language, learning, motor and social skills, the agency said.
The screenings are free but require registration in advance. Families can sign up by calling the number associated with each location. If the screening identifies an area where the child might need support, families can be connected with area service providers.
Screenings are:
- Saunemin 438, Jan. 26, 815-832-4421
- Prairie Central West 8 (Fairbury), Feb. 7-9, 815-945-2971
- Prairie Central East 8 (Chatsworth), Feb. 15-16, 815-635-3555
- Dwight 232, March 6-7, 815-584-6220
- Tri-Point 6J, March 15, 815-253-6299 ext. 100
- Woodland 5, March 29, 815-672-2909, ext. 4
- Flanagan 74, Cornell 426 and Graymont 425, April 3, 815-796-2262
- Odell 435, April 6, 815-998-2272
