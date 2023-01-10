 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Livingston County schools plan development screenings

  • 0

FLANAGAN — Parents and guardians in Livingston County can sign up now for development screenings for children under 5 years old. 

Livingston County Special Services Unit is holding screenings from late January to early April. The screenings include vision, hearing, speech, language, learning, motor and social skills, the agency said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Ball Elementary School in Chatham to highlight investments in the state's Preschool for All program. The governor met with Superintendent Becca Lamon, Principal Tricia Burke, teachers, and students on their first day back from winter break.
Illinois Wesleyan plans $16.5 million residence hall upgrades

The screenings are free but require registration in advance. Families can sign up by calling the number associated with each location. If the screening identifies an area where the child might need support, families can be connected with area service providers. 

Screenings are:

  • Saunemin 438, Jan. 26, 815-832-4421
  • Prairie Central West 8 (Fairbury), Feb. 7-9, 815-945-2971
  • Prairie Central East 8 (Chatsworth), Feb. 15-16, 815-635-3555
  • Dwight 232, March 6-7, 815-584-6220
  • Tri-Point 6J, March 15, 815-253-6299 ext. 100
  • Woodland 5, March 29, 815-672-2909, ext. 4
  • Flanagan 74, Cornell 426 and Graymont 425, April 3, 815-796-2262
  • Odell 435, April 6, 815-998-2272
Heartland College to expand childcare options

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate activists in Vienna glue themselves to roads during rush hour traffic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News