Livingston County expo honors region's agricultural roots

PONTIAC — It may take a village to raise a child, but it also takes one to put on the Livingston County Conservation and Agriculture Expo, as hundreds of kids from dozens of schools visit 4-H Park to learn about the county they call home.

This year’s expo took place Wednesday and featured around 30 presenter stations visited by 740 students from 45 classrooms, said organizer Debbie Ruff, with the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District. Along with the presenters, it takes a lot of other volunteers to keep the event going too, handling things like lunch and getting kids where they need to go.

“It doesn’t happen without a lot of people coming together,” Ruff said.

The Livingston County Farm Bureau is one of the partners that is vital to putting on the event. Other contributors include the soil and water conservation districts from surrounding counties, area conservation organizations, local FFA chapters and University of Illinois Extension.

The expo is a chance to teach students about the importance of a healthy environment, said Livingston County Farm Bureau Manager Chris Bunting.

The expo started in 1993 and has been held every other year since, with Wednesday’s marking the 15th event. One of the big goals is to introduce the students to some of the things that make Livingston County a great place to live, Ruff said, like the agricultural industry and natural resources she works with every day.

“Livingston County is a great place to grow up, it’s a great place to call home,” she said.

Agriculture is Livingston County’s biggest industry, Bunting said. It is one of the top counties in the state for corn, soybeans and hogs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The county has over 2,090 farmers and the vast majority of farms are family owned.

Yet sometimes, students might miss out on that knowledge.

“As kids are further removed from the farm, it’s important to teach them where their food and water come from,” Bunting said.

One of the stations on Wednesday, run by Pontiac High School FFA students, centered around seeds grown in Livingston County. Fourth and fifth graders were asked to identify different types of seeds, match them to products made with the resulting fruits or vegetables and then answer questions like “What is the state pie of Illinois?” (It's pumpkin.)

Livingston County is home to six chapters of the FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America. Many of the high school students who were helping at the event on Wednesday had previously attended it themselves as younger children.

“We’re blessed with how active they are,” Bunting said. “That’s our future, our future leaders and volunteers.”

Pelts from area mammals featured prominently in several stations, including “Wildlife Skins and Skulls,” presented by Brodie Edington from Pheasants Forever and Ross Fogle from McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District.

After the students matched the pelts, the duo described the animals and their habitats. The presenters hoped that the students would be able to connect the lesson to what they see in their backyards and beyond, Edington said.

“It’ll be neat to try to connect today to the next time they’re out taking a nature walk,” Fogle said.

Fogle grew up going to similar events in Woodford County. The expo and other chances to introduce kids to conservation can lead to careers, he said.

“It’s important to have events like this,” he said.

For Ruff, the power of childlike amazement never gets old.

“The look on the kids' (faces) when they see that turtle for the first time or that bat for the first time, that look of wonder,” she said.