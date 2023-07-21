LINCOLN — Just two semesters after Lincoln College closed its doors to students, Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch told a local radio show Friday that the school would reopen.

“I don’t have a lot of details to share with you to be honest, but Lincoln College is going to open back up,” Welch said on the WHOW Morning Show in Clinton, following a discussion about bringing businesses into the community to support Lincoln’s economy.

The mayor said he’s been in meetings about the possibility of reopening.

“That’s a huge positive for our community,” he said. As a city, “yeah, we’ve lost but the economy is still moving in the right direction, and hopefully when we get Lincoln College back and some of these other new businesses off the ground, we’re going to see more economic growth and financial growth. We can put that back in the community.

“I’ve said it before: all signs are positive,” Welch said.

Lincoln College closed May 13, 2022 at the end of the spring semester. At that time, The Pantagraph reported the school cited the increased expenses from the pandemic, along with the accompanying decline in enrollment, and revenue, as part of the reason for the closure.

This story will be updated.