Lincoln Heritage Museum plans Week of Celebration

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Heritage Museum at
Lincoln College will host a Week of Celebration next week in place of its annual Grand Soirée fundraiser. The event includes free admission and a wine pull.
In this February 2019 file photo, Olivia Partlow, then-museum assistant, and Ron J. Keller, associate professor of history, examine an 1860s-era telegraph key at the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College. The museum, now led by Partlow, will hold a Week of Celebration next week in place of its annual fundraising gala.
In a press release,
the museum cited the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and continued needs for masking and social distancing as reasons for the change from the gala event.
Admission to the museum will be free next week, Monday through Saturday. Admission includes a chance to see exhibits connected to Abraham Lincoln's life and a
new exhibit on 9/11, which includes a collaborative artwork created by the community about memories and emotions from that day.
The wine pull features bottles ranging in value from $5 to $150. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets online or at the museum, priced at $20 for a randomly selected bottle.
While admission is free next week, the museum does encourage donations, which can be made online at the museum's website or at the museum itself.
There will also be extended hours next Monday, Friday and Saturday. Monday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday the hours will be 1 to 6 p.m.
The museum is on the Lincoln College campus at 300 Keokuk St. in Lincoln.
The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St. in Bloomington, is a treasure trove of local history, from agriculture and civil rights to life at home and on the job. Here are a few things that caught our attention at the museum.
Gallery: Lincoln in Central Illinois
Abe Lincoln bench
The Abraham Lincoln statue outside the McLean Count Museum of History in downtown Bloomington is a popular spot for photos, such as this one with Kevin Wood portraying Lincoln during the Lincoln's Festival on Route 66 on July 15, 2017. The museum also has a permanent exhibit on Lincoln's life in Bloomington.
David Davis Mansion State Historic Site
A group of students arrives for a tour of the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, 100 Monroe Drive, Bloomington, in June 2017. Davis was appointed to the Supreme Court by Abraham Lincoln. Tours are available daily.
Lincoln Home
A park ranger leads a tour group to the Lincoln Home in Springfield in 2016. The Lincoln Home National Historic Site, 413 S. 8th St., includes exhibits and many surrounding homes. More information is as
www.nps.gov/liho.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 112 N. 6th St. and 212 N. 6th St., Springfield, allows visitors to experience election night in 1860, Ford's Theater and multiscreen, state-of-the-art projection technology to immerse you in the 19th century. More information is available at
www.alplm.org.
Lincoln Heritage Museum
A statue of "pre-beard" Abraham Lincoln welcomes people to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the campus of Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln.
Pretty penny in Lincoln
The Walldogs, a group of mural artists, painted this portrait of Lincoln on the penny in downtown Lincoln in 2004. It's shown here in 2011.
Pontiac memorial
The Abraham Lincoln Memorial Statue was dedicated in June 2006 on the south side of the Livingston County Courthouse in Pontiac
011319-blm-loc-19snow
The "Convergence of Purpose" sculpture outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Bloomington features Jesse Fell, Abraham Lincoln and David Davis. It's shown here during a January snowstorm.
