Lincoln Heritage Museum plans Week of Celebration

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College will host a Week of Celebration next week in place of its annual Grand Soirée fundraiser. The event includes free admission and a wine pull.

In a press release, the museum cited the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and continued needs for masking and social distancing as reasons for the change from the gala event.

Admission to the museum will be free next week, Monday through Saturday. Admission includes a chance to see exhibits connected to Abraham Lincoln's life and a new exhibit on 9/11, which includes a collaborative artwork created by the community about memories and emotions from that day.

The wine pull features bottles ranging in value from $5 to $150. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets online or at the museum, priced at $20 for a randomly selected bottle.

While admission is free next week, the museum does encourage donations, which can be made online at the museum's website or at the museum itself.

There will also be extended hours next Monday, Friday and Saturday. Monday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday the hours will be 1 to 6 p.m.

The museum is on the Lincoln College campus at 300 Keokuk St. in Lincoln.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.