Lincoln Heritage Museum plans Week of Celebration

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College will host a Week of Celebration next week in place of its annual Grand Soirée fundraiser. The event includes free admission and a wine pull.

Olive Partlow and Ron J. Keller

In this February 2019 file photo, Olivia Partlow, then-museum assistant, and Ron J. Keller, associate professor of history, examine an 1860s-era telegraph key at the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College. The museum, now led by Partlow, will hold a Week of Celebration next week in place of its annual fundraising gala. 

In a press release, the museum cited the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and continued needs for masking and social distancing as reasons for the change from the gala event. 

Lincoln College adds bachelor's degree in music

Admission to the museum will be free next week, Monday through Saturday. Admission includes a chance to see exhibits connected to Abraham Lincoln's life and a new exhibit on 9/11, which includes a collaborative artwork created by the community about memories and emotions from that day. 

The wine pull features bottles ranging in value from $5 to $150. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets online or at the museum, priced at $20 for a randomly selected bottle. 

Watch now: Heartland, Lincoln College, State Farm enter agreements

While admission is free next week, the museum does encourage donations, which can be made online at the museum's website or at the museum itself. 

There will also be extended hours next Monday, Friday and Saturday. Monday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday the hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. 

The museum is on the Lincoln College campus at 300 Keokuk St. in Lincoln. 

