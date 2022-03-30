Lincoln College to close in May

This is a developing story that will be updated.

LINCOLN — Lincoln College will close permanently on May 13, 2022, at the end of its spring semester, the college said Wednesday.

The announcement on the college's website cited the increased expenses from the pandemic, along with the accompanying decline in enrollment, and revenue, as part of the reason for the closure.

In the fall, it had 702 traditional students at its Lincoln campus.

“Lincoln College has been serving students from across the globe for more than 157 years,” said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College, in a statement. “The loss of history, careers, and a community of students and alumni is immense.”

A cyber attack that prevent full admissions activities and impacted access to information on recruitment, retention and fundraising made matters worse in December of last year, the college said. Once it was solved, projections showed further expected enrollment shortfalls.

No personal information was compromised in the attack, the college said.

However, once staff could again access institutional data, projections showed further low enrollment. A "transformational donation or partnership" would be needed to sustain the institution beyond this semester, the college said.

There are FAQ pages on the college's website for students, staff and alumni and other community members.

The college is more than 157 years old. It is also the only Predominantly Black Institution in Illinois outside of the Chicago Metro area.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.