Lincoln College students, museum receive history award

LINCOLN — The Illinois State Historical Society has awarded the "Best of Illinois History" prize to the Lincoln Heritage Museum and LCTV at Lincoln College for the documentary "Our Cause is Just."

The documentary was the work of students in the Lincoln Colleges Radio, Television and New Media and staff at the Lincoln Heritage Museum located on the Lincoln College campus.

The documentary is about the Civil War experiences of the Hawes family of Logan County. Three members of the Hawes family, brother Henry and George Hawes and half brother James Ewing, served in the Civil War. Their letters were donated to the museum by descendent James Hawes and his wife Joanne.

Earlier this month it was announced Illinois State University professor emeritus Mark Wyman was selected for a lifetime award from ISHS for his work.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.