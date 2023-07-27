LINCOLN — The potential reopening of Lincoln College is to remain under wraps until all interested parties agree to make a public statement.

On July 21, Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch told a local radio show, the WHOW Morning Show in Clinton, that Lincoln College, which closed in May 2022 after 157 years, would reopen in some capacity.

However, those familiar with the matter and involved in the institution's future have said they are "sworn under secrecy," according to Logan County Board Chair Emily Davenport.

"Until everything is signed on the dotted line, everything is to be confidential," she said.

The same is true for the Lincoln College Board of Trustees.

"I can't disclose anything. We're under a confidentiality agreement," said board chair Patrick Doolin.

José Garcia, senior associate director of strategic communications for the Illinois Board of Higher Education, said the organization "has not received an application by an entity seeking to reinitiate postsecondary educational operations at the former Lincoln College site and is unaware of any plans to do so."

Staffer's at Welch's office said he was unavailable for comment, despite several attempts to contact the mayor in the past week.

Garcia noted that the college's closing was, "undoubtedly, a disruption for its students and the Lincoln community.

"Should there be an interest to reinitiate educational operations at the former Lincoln College site, the IBHE is ready to go through the appropriate processes with the interested entity."

