Lincoln College first-year students down, transfers up

LINCOLN — Lincoln College added 281 new students this fall, including 76 transfer students and 26 international students.
The school now has 702 traditional students at its Lincoln campus.
Lincoln College President David Gerlach looks out at the campus solar power array from the cupola at University Hall in January of 2020. The college brought in 281 new students this fall.
LENORE SOBOTA, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Information provided by
college spokesperson Lauren Grenlund said that the new class, including 205 first-year students, has one of the highest average GPAs and SAT scores in the past eight years at the college.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
This year's numbers include increases in transfers,
up from 58 in 2020, international students and local students. Students from within 60 miles of Lincoln's campus were up 22%, Grenlund said.
The total is broken down between 631 full-time students and 71 part-time students. The number does not include those who are in the college's Accelerate Bridge to Education program.
In fall 2020, the college had 667 traditional students, down from 750 in fall 2019. The 2020 numbers included 383 returning students, 58 transfer students and 226 first-year students.
The 2019 number was the largest-ever traditional enrollment at the college, according to Pantagraph archives.
The Illinois State University campus through the years
Air View of east campus complex
1966: This is an air view of the new $8 million east campus complex at Illinois State University. The two 18-story residence halls have a capacity of 1,592 students.
file photo
Dynamax portable telescope
1979: James D. Bailey donated this $1,240 Dynamax portable telescope to the Illinois State University Foundation, explains its use to Dr. Harold J. born, ISU physics department chairman. Physics students will use the instrument to observe stars and planets.
File photo
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
1970: A group of construction workers twice overpowered security police at Illinois State University and raised the flag which had been lowered to half staff Tuesday, the birthday of Malcolm X.
file photo
Golf team
1979: The Decatur connection: Illinois State University's golf team has a Decatur flavor. From left, Jim Bailey of MacArthur, Randy Colter of Stephen Decatur, Tim Lawson of MacArthur and Scott Shelton of MacArthur.
file photo
Horton field house
1964: This is the new Horton Fieldhouse at Illinois State University where Stephen Decatur High School plays Colfax Octavia in the sectional basketball tournament. The fieldhouse seats 5,645 Illinois State athletic director Burton O'Connor looks over the layout. In the past sectional tournament for this area has usually be held in the Reds' Kintner Gym.
file photo
Illinois State dome
1984: An artist's conception of the planned Illinois State University arena dome. The arena would seat 10,500 for basketball, volleyball and concerts. The processed moved a step closer to reality when the Board of Trustees endorsed the project, subject to approval by the Board of Higher Education.
File photo
Illinois State University football
1990: Illinois State defenders Vander Harris (69), Tom Newberry (25), Hester Williams (73) and Tony Jones (46) celebrate after stopping the Eastern Illinois offense on downs.
file photo
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
1989: Redbird Arena is a 10,200-seat multi-purpose arena located in Normal, on the campus of Illinois State University. Built in 1989, the building is notable for its use of a Teflon-coated roof that gives off a "glow" during night events.
file photo
072021-blm-loc-isunumbers
Reggie the Redbird mascot is shown during an Illinois State University basketball game in 1983.
FILE PHOTO
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
1964: Neither team had scored in first sectional basketball tournament game at Horton Fieldhouse, but Stephen Decatur Reds in white uniforms were driving against Colfax Octavia in game Reds won 71-40. Free throw lanes, center circle and court border are appropriately painted red.
file photo
Student Union
1957: The new Illinois State University Student Union building, originally scheduled for dedication on Founders Day, will be dedicated instead on May 18. It was constructed on a bond revenue basis after 2,300 alumni, faculty members, students and friends contributed $150,000 to start the project. The bonds are to be retired by student fees over a period of years.
file photo
Track and field team
1978: Illinois State University's record setting mile relay team is heading for the national indoor champions in Detroit. From left, Stan Hawkins, Eli Thomas, Dennis Duckworth and Vince Jones.
file photo
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.