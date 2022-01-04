Lincoln College delays start of spring semester

LINCOLN — Lincoln College is adding a week to its winter break due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Logan County and Illinois, the school announced on Tuesday.

Traditional courses will now resume on Jan. 18, rather than next Monday as originally planned. The school’s Accelerated Bridge to Education classes will start as planned via online learning on Jan. 10. Offices and facilities will remain open under normal operating hours.

“We have significant concerns the highly-transmissible Omicron variant could overwhelm our campus community,” said President David Gerlach in the school’s press release. “Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and employees.”

Lincoln College joins Illinois State University in delaying the start of in-person classes. Illinois State announced last month that it would use remote learning for the first two weeks of its semester, starting on Jan. 10 with classes expected to start in-person on Jan. 24.

Peoria's K-12 district announced on Monday that it would be extending its winter break due to the COVID surge as well.

Illinois Wesleyan University classes are expected to resume in-person on Wednesday. The school is requiring testing before students return to campus and has given professors the option to use remote learning if their content allows. Students who are unable to be tested before they return to campus are being asked to not attend in-person classes until they have a negative test.

Lincoln is following the state mandate for unvaccinated students and employees to be tested at least weekly, said spokesperson Lauren Grenlund. Testing is not being required before students return to campus, but is available for students and employees as desired.

