 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Lincoln College delays start of spring semester

  • 0

LINCOLN — Lincoln College is adding a week to its winter break due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Logan County and Illinois, the school announced on Tuesday.

Traditional courses will now resume on Jan. 18, rather than next Monday as originally planned. The school’s Accelerated Bridge to Education classes will start as planned via online learning on Jan. 10. Offices and facilities will remain open under normal operating hours.

“We have significant concerns the highly-transmissible Omicron variant could overwhelm our campus community,” said President David Gerlach in the school’s press release. “Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and employees.”

David Gerlach

David Gerlach

Lincoln College joins Illinois State University in delaying the start of in-person classes. Illinois State announced last month that it would use remote learning for the first two weeks of its semester, starting on Jan. 10 with classes expected to start in-person on Jan. 24.

Schools start to reopen in the US and Mexico, but students and staff need to give negative COVID tests in many institutions to be able to return to work. Schools around the world are struggling with how to return to classes amid COVID spikes. In New York City authorities are actively encouraging children back to school, saying they're better off in class than at home. In Seattle, schools are reopening a day late to give pupils time to take COVID tests, while Los Angeles' biggest school district also delayed the restart and said students need to test negative before being allowed back. Schools opened on time in Mexico City, but parents are concerned that their children are at risk. Many classes in Mexico city are less than half full.

Peoria's K-12 district announced on Monday that it would be extending its winter break due to the COVID surge as well. 

Illinois Wesleyan University classes are expected to resume in-person on Wednesday. The school is requiring testing before students return to campus and has given professors the option to use remote learning if their content allows. Students who are unable to be tested before they return to campus are being asked to not attend in-person classes until they have a negative test.

Watch now: Delayed again, student debt looms large

Lincoln is following the state mandate for unvaccinated students and employees to be tested at least weekly, said spokesperson Lauren Grenlund. Testing is not being required before students return to campus, but is available for students and employees as desired.

Olympia High School centers de-stressing

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News