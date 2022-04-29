Lincoln College announces plans for final commencement

LINCOLN — Lincoln College's final graduating class will hear from a local pastor and Air Force veteran during commencement on Saturday, May 7.

The school announced Tuesday that the keynote speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Shelton. He is the retired pastor from Second Baptist Church in Lincoln, as well as a former alderman, YMCA board member and a former Lincoln College trustee.

The ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. May 7 in the Lincoln Center on the college's Lincoln campus. Tickets are required, with each student receiving four tickets to give out.

Students will also hear from Michael Phelon, who founded The Outlet, a nonprofit based in Springfield that provides mentoring for young men. Accelerated Bridge to Education student Jackie Gunderson will give the student address.

The ceremony will be livestreamed through LCTV, on both the mobile app and the website at www.lincolncollege.edu/lctv-stream.

This commencement, the school's 155th, will be Lincoln's last. The college announced in late March that it will be closing at the end of this semester.

“We are thrilled to recognize the academic achievements of our graduates," said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College. “This ceremony will be the last at Lincoln College prior to permanent closure, but we are determined to celebrate our graduates in a traditional manner.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.