LEXINGTON — Lexington High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the gym.
The valedictorian is Reagan Haase. The salutatorian is Isabelle Bennett.
The graduates are as follows:
A-F
Tyler Atkins, Cameron Baker, Marti Ballard, Isabelle Bennett, Zachary Bork, Klayton Botkin, Benjamin Crouch, Ella DuBois, Kaden Farrell, Connor Feit, Logan Friedmansky
G-K
Michael Grunloh, Reagan Haase, Josie Hardt, Giana Hedrick, Nadia Henson, Sawyer Hilt, Hannah Hopkins
L-P
Areayanah Martinez, Alexis McArdle, Gray McCue, Cody McWhorter, Addison Meints, Dino Moran, Matthew Muir, Jamaea Newton, Jamila Newton, Wilson Pearce
Q-Z
Sean Rourke, Samantha Shives, Alyna Therien, Alec Thomas, Candace Watson, Peter Williams, Payton Wiltz and Owen Wright.
