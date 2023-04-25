LeRoy High School
LEROY — LeRoy High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
Graduates are as follows:
A-F
Aaron Bagnell, Tyler Beauchamp, Lillian Beer, Tyson Brent, Kaitlyn Builta, Shelby Buss, Darcy Byrd, Fiona Campbell, Carlee Claunch, Noah Company, Ethan Conaty, Kyle Cox, Donovan Crawford, Delaney Dietsch, Jack Edmundson, Kyler Ford.
G-K
Luke Griffin, Trevor Hahn, Kailey Hubble, Garrett Hudson, Mason Ingram, Taylor Koerner.
L-P
Elle Leesman, Cylas Marcum, Maddux Marcum, Billy Mason, Gabriel McKinney, Lilia Monigold, Kathryn O'Brien, Sydney Owens, Clayton Pride.
Q-Z
Richard Raven, Aiden Ross, Kira Smith, Logan Stengel, Rylee Swanson, Lucy Thayn, Gregory Toohill, Kaden Trenkle, Jadyn Walker, Nathanael Wells, Aleena Wiegand, Adam Young and Abraham Zeleznik.
Photos: Taking Steps to End Child Abuse 5K Color Run/ 1-Mile Walk
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.