BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 wants to expand its pre-K and career and technical education offerings, and state Sen. Dave Koehler has sponsored a bill that could make that happen.

The legislation, introduced by Koehler, D-Peoria, last month, would allow District 87 to use its existing funds to purchase or construct a building without first placing the question before voters — as would otherwise be required.

Superintendent David Mouser told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that the administration is not looking to build a new school but instead wants to find an available, underutilized space in the community to fit the district's growing needs.

“We’re in desperate need of pre-K space,” Mouser said. The district has several families on a waiting list to get their students into pre-K but “we simply don’t have the space" to provide these services to all the students who need it.

Koehler, speaking with The Pantagraph in Springfield on Tuesday, said District 87 "asked that they have a waiver so they don't have to have a referendum on purchasing the building that State Farm owns out near Oakland Avenue."

Mouser said that the building at 2309 E. Oakland Avenue is one space the district is considering, but a final determination has not been made. District leaders have not yet started conversations with State Farm about a specific dollar amount or other details.

Mouser feels the district needs the autonomy granted by the legislation before going further. Right now, district leaders are still exploring options, he said.

A State Farm spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

"The building is going to be a very reasonable purchase for them, and we've done this for other schools," Koehler said. "If you don't cause any increase in taxes because they've already got the money, then we don't necessarily need to have a referendum. Although, they do have to have some public hearings."

The public hearings help ensure transparency in making the decision, Mouser said. The district is looking to work with community partners in the process to "potentially acquire the best possible facilities for our community."

The legislation would also give the district more autonomy in negotiations with potential partners, he said.

In recent years, more focus has been placed on career and technical education in District 87 and across the state. The district currently houses the Bloomington Area Career Center, which brings in high school students from other districts to take these types of classes. With more space, Mouser is hopeful that the district could expand opportunities for District 87 students and surrounding districts, too.

The district likely would use existing working cash funds to make such a purchase, but the superintendent said he’s hopeful that they could utilize grant funding as well.

He said the district’s goals align with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent focus on expanding pre-K, which could mean a related grant could become available to support a building purchase.

If the legislation is approved, District 87 would have through the end of the 2024-25 school year to make the purchase and would have to hold at least two public hearings.

Mouser said the district would begin the process with an internal discussion to determine its needs “before reaching out to folks in the community to find underutilized spaces.” The discussion would be brought to the school board for public hearings if district leaders become interested in purchasing a property.

As the legislation remains in its early stages, "we don't have those plans right now," he said. If it proceeds, "we will hopefully be able to have a very innovative discussion."

District leaders appreciate the support from area representatives in Springfield, Mouser said.

The legislation passed the Senate Education Committee without opposition Tuesday afternoon and now awaits consideration by the full chamber. If approved there, it would need to clear the House before hitting Pritzker's desk.

The Pantagraph's Connor Wood contributed to this report.