Lawmakers react to Lincoln College closure announcement

Central Illinois lawmakers on Wednesday reacted with surprise and sadness to the announcement that Lincoln College will close its doors in May.

State Sen. Sally Turner of Beason and state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, both Republicans, issued a joint statement in reaction to the news. The 157-year-old institution cited pandemic-related expenses, declining enrollment and the fallout from a cyberattack as factors in the closure.

"Today’s unexpected and sudden closure announcement is devastating news for our local community," the lawmakers said. "We both have had close family and friends who attended and graduated from Lincoln College, so we know just how special Lincoln is to its students and alumni.

"For more than 150 years, the namesake college of our 16th President has served as a higher educational pillar for central Illinois. It is painful to think that this historic institution will no longer be a part of our region.

"Our hearts go out to all of the lives that have been abruptly disrupted by this announcement. We promise to do everything within our power to help with the transition process for the students, faculty members, and staff impacted by the closure."

