Last Illinois State University offer in, graduate union to vote

NORMAL — Voting starts Monday among Graduate Workers Union members at Illinois State University to either ratify their first contract or strike.

This election will directly affect the lives of the people voting in it, said union member Ismail Cem Addemir.

“This is us doing stuff for us,” Addemir said.

The Graduate Workers Union, which is part of Service Employees International Union Local 73, has been in negotiations with the university since October 2019. The bargaining unit includes about 400 graduate teaching assistants.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the university presented what it has called its “Last, Best and Final Offer” to the union in their last scheduled negotiation meeting. The latest offer includes a 100% tuition waiver, increased stipends and agreeing to the union’s proposed no-strike language.

In their website with updates to the negotiations, the university said the proposal shows movement by the school.

Union members Steven Lazaroff and Addemir agreed the university had moved a lot in its positions.

The union had requested minimum stipend amounts of $11,700 for all graduate workers working 20 hours a week for the 2021-22 school year and $12,159 for the 2022-23 school year.

The university has proposed different rates for master's and Ph.D. students. For this school year, ISU has offered $10,800 for master’s students and $11,700 for Ph.D. students, rising to $11,700 and $12,600. respectively. next school year.

The negotiations website also includes an average of peer institutions compiled by the university, with the average master’s stipend at $9,151 and the average Ph.D. stipend at $10,572. The website does not include which peer institutions the university looked at.

Comparisons can be helpful, Lazaroff said, but the stipend questions are more about livelihood and fair compensation than what another university pays.

While there might be amounts the union will agree to for this contract, the union will continue to fight for better future contracts, Addemir said.

The stipends should only be compared to other schools with graduate workers unions, Lazaroff said, including the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, University of Illinois Chicago and Rutgers University.

Public labor contracts show Rutgers provides graduate workers with year-round compensation, while nine months is the norm for most universities. There is also a $33,999 minimum salary for the 2021-22 school year. UIUC has a minimum salary for half-time employment of $19,300. UIC is in negotiations.

The union membership will have a chance next week to provide their input on the university’s last proposal. Voting begins Monday and will run through Oct. 10.

Voting is being done through an online secret ballot system called Simply Voting, said SEIU Local 73 local organizer Ricky Baldwin. The same system was used for the Graduate Workers Union’s strike authorization vote in April and Local 73’s Cook County strike vote this summer.

If the union does vote to strike, there is a state requirement for education unions to file intent of notice at least 10 days before any strike can begin. That means it will be some time after Oct. 20 before any strike could potentially start.

Contact Connor Wood at (309) 820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

