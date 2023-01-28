LaHood to speak at Eureka College's Reagan dinner

EUREKA — Congressman Darin LaHood will headline Eureka College's annual Ronald Reagan Birthday Dinner.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 2, starting with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. It is being held to celebrate what would have been Reagan's 112th birthday on Feb. 6. The dinner is put on by the Ronald W. Reagan Society.

Reagan graduated from Eureka in 1932 and the college continues to commemorate him with an on-campus museum and other memorials.

LaHood is from Peoria and represents the 16th Congressional District, which includes Eureka. He has been in Congress since 2015, representing the 18th Congressional District prior to this year, when redistricting changed him to the 16th. He graduated from Loras College and University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School.

Before serving in Congress, LaHood spent four years in the Illinois Senate. He also worked as a state and federal prosecutor, including as an assistant United States attorney in Nevada and as an assistant state's attorney in Cook and Tazewell counties.

Tickets for the dinner are $75, though Reagan Society members can receive two complimentary tickets. Tickets are available at eureka.edu/reagan-birthday or calling 309-467-6317, according a press release from the college.

