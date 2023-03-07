BLOOMINGTON — Two local nonprofits that help schoolchildren in need will have more resources to do it after a donation made possible by longtime labor leader John Penn.

Laborers Local 362 donated two checks, each worth $85,000, to Promise Council and the Stay 4 Project on Tuesday. The funds were raised as part of a Jan. 26 retirement party for Penn, a longtime member of the union. He most recently served as vice president, Midwest regional manager of Laborers International Union of North America, where he represented thousands of laborers within a 10-state region.

Penn said all the money raised came from union members in Local 362 as well as others in the area.

He presented the checks to Linda Bowman and Karen Hanson of Promise Council as well as Liz Skinner and Paul Segobiano of Stay 4 Project.

"When he said $85,000, I started shaking," Bowman said. "I can't believe it."

For context, Bowman said the organization spends about $60,000 each year on directly meeting the needs of children. That amounts to about $15 per child, as the organization serves about 5,000 kids a year.

Bowman said needs can range from socks and underwear to beds or repairs to a child's heater in their home.

"Whatever it is they need, we try to remove those barriers so they can just go to school and be successful and not worry about those things," Bowman said.

The Stay 4 Project helps high school-aged children at risk of dropping out, Segobiano said.

"Those kids, in that age bracket, sometimes, are forgotten," he said. "In fact, one young lady said to us one time, 'I didn't think anybody cared about me.' We care, John cares. That's why we're here."

Stay 4 helps struggling children buy necessities like winter clothes, computers or "anything these kids may need," Segobiano said.

Skinner said this donation will help their reach expand.

"It means that we can serve more students," she said. "Because it always comes down to money and the financial resources."

"Unfortunately, in this day and age, everything is about money," Segobiano said. "An education is getting more and more expensive ... this will be a tremendous help for us and get more kids in the program."

He said students involved with Stay 4 Project have a 97% graduation rate.

Many of the students are the first in their families to graduate from high school, let alone pursue higher education, Skinner said. She described the program as life-altering.

"With this contribution, it means we can increase the number of students that we're serving," she said.

Ronnie Paul is the business manager for Local 362. "It's rewarding," he said, "to know you're giving back to the communities where our members live and work."

Penn said the only way he'd have a retirement party is if he could do something charitable with it. A donation to charity was his condition to allow the party to be thrown in his honor.

"Who does that?" Bowman said. "He's just so kind.

"John doesn't like to take the credit, but we all know his heart is so big, I don't know how it fits in that chest," she said. "I just don't know."

