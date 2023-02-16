NORMAL — A proposed separation agreement with Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy includes more than $140,000 in severance pay, according to university documents.

The university’s board of trustees will consider and vote on the agreement Friday, two days after the university announced Kinzy’s resignation. The first female president of the 166-year-old institution served less than two years in the role, having started July 1, 2021.

No reason has been given for Kinzy’s resignation, and she has not responded to requests for comment.

The separation agreement’s severance considerations include pay of the equivalent of 20 weeks of salary, or around $144,000, and payout of unused vacation time. The agreement further allows Kinzy to continue using the university-provided house and car for 120 days, and the university will pay up to $20,000 in moving costs.

Her original contract includes 20 weeks’ salary as the standard severance payment, though the separation agreement supersedes the contract and any other prior agreements between the board and Kinzy.

A media release issued Wednesday was agreed upon and is part of the separation agreement, which stipulates that neither party will make further public statements on the separation. As part of the media release, Kinzy said she intended to “pursue other opportunities.”

Kinzy also relinquishes her rights to any claims or legal actions against the university related to her employment except for claims after the date of termination, any claims that cannot be waived by law, claims related to the provisions of the separation agreement and claims under the State Employee Indemnification Act.

Kinzy is also relinquishing her tenured status with the university. She was given a tenured professor position under her contract but did not receive additional compensation for it.

The separation agreement is void if it is not approved by the board.

Under her contract, Kinzy could have unilaterally terminated her employment with at least six months’ notice.

New leadership

Along with the separation agreement, the board is also expected to vote on naming Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Aondover Tarhule as interim president. The resolution indicates he could hold the position until summer 2024.

Tarhule was announced as the new provost in February 2020 and started in the role on July 1 of that year. His initial annual salary was $300,000. Prior to ISU, he served as vice provost and dean of the Graduate School at Binghamton University in New York.

Tarhule was born in Nigeria, where he attended the University of Jos, Plateau State, for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He has a second master’s degree and a doctorate from McMaster University in Canada. His research focused on physical geography, including water security and its intersection with climate.

He has also completed post-doctoral fellowships at University of Jos and Queen’s University, according to a curriculum vitae available online. Besides Binghamton and ISU, he has also held faculty and administrative positions at the University of Oklahoma.

Through university spokesman Eric Jome, Tarhule declined to comment further until after the board meeting on Friday.

Campus reaction

Several university and community leaders on Wednesday expressed sadness about Kinzy’s departure.

ISU Athletic Director Kyle Brennan called her “the most supportive president I’ve been around.” Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille said he had appreciated her friendship and commitment to developing the relationship between the two schools. The president of ISU’s Student Government Association, Patrick Walsh, said he was grateful for her mentorship.

But not everyone was upset when they heard the news about Kinzy’s departure.

ISU Graduate Workers Union member and organizer Steven Lazaroff said he was surprised but glad to see it happen. Lazaroff said he had observed resentment toward Kinzy from some students and employees.

“The undergraduates were very upset with her because of the way that she gave a very non-response to the hate crimes against queer folks in the fall,” he said. “There was a lot of resentment there, and of course, President Kinzy is no friend of the union because she ran a university that paid us poverty wages.”

During the fall semester, Kinzy put out a video response to incidents of anti-LGTBQ rhetoric and actions on and off campus. The video came out after anti-LGBTQ slurs were painted on several Greek house properties and after multiple LGBTQ students said they had been assaulted in separate incidents off campus.

Kinzy was a common target of criticism during the tense negotiation of the Graduate Workers Union’s first contract, which was approved in fall 2021. The union has also started preparing for negotiations for its next contract.

“Most people that I know that knew about her and paid attention to what she did, we’re not fans,” Lazaroff said.

The Graduate Workers Union also announced on Wednesday that it had filed an unfair labor practice complaint against ISU, accusing the university of interfering with the union meeting with new bargaining unit employees and not providing the union with information it is entitled to under the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act. The complaint will be reviewed by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on its merit, a release from the union said. The Graduate Workers Union is a member of Service Employees International Union Local 73.

Danila Nangaray, a 20-year-old sociology student from Belvidere, was also upset about the treatment of the graduate student workers. Despite Kinzy being the first woman president, Nangaray said she did not feel Kinzy had taken enough steps to help marginalized groups on campus.

Gabrielle Rivera, a 22-year-old political science major, said she was not upset about the president’s departure because of Kinzy’s reaction to incidents like the reported assault of an LGTBQ student off campus last fall.

“There’s just bigger issues here that she’s not clearly addressing when it’s coming to marginalized groups here on campus, and we’re just kind of being thrown aside. So her resigning, I’m not surprised,” Rivera said.

Kinzy’s tenure is not the shortest among recent ISU presidents.

Timothy Flanagan was hired in 2013, but left in March 2014, after less than a year in the job. He resigned after a complaint was filed against him over a confrontation with a university employee, as well as after missing two legislative hearings.

Larry Dietz, then vice president of student affairs, was named to replace Flanagan. He had been a finalist in the search that led to Flanagan’s hiring. Dietz retired in 2021, when Kinzy stepped into the role. Dietz did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Flanagan’s predecessor, Al Bowman, had been in the role since 2003, when he was named interim president. He was named to the permanent position in February 2004. Bowman would later serve as executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Pantagraph reporters D. Jack Alkire and Mateusz Janik contributed to this report.

