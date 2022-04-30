Kids make a splash at Bloomington YMCA water safety event

BLOOMINGTON — For communities of color, it’s never too late — or too early — to start learning about water safety.

Around 75 children signed up for the Jack and Jill Swims Water Safety event hosted Saturday afternoon at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA. Over 100 people total were in attendance, including family members and friends.

Lashonna Harden, co-chair of the Bloomington-Normal Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, said they take pride in raising awareness of issues that affect the Black community. She explained that their Water Safety Initiative started after a 5-year-old Georgia boy fatally drowned in 2017, and that “shook our organization.”

JJ chapter co-chair Roxanne Stewart added they looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Harden said those national statistics showed that Black youths ages 11-19 are over five times more likely to drown than white adolescents.

Saturday's program arrived days after 19-year-old Dariyon Phelps, of Bloomington, died in an apparent drowning incident Sunday at White Oak Park. The co-chair said they started planning the event in 2019, and made it virtual last year.

Addressing event attendees, Stewart said Phelps did not know how to swim, and his family reached to her to share his story and help others.

Michael Cobarrubias, aquatics director for the local YMCA, said in a press release that drownings are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 14 and under.

He added that the YMCA begins with water safety lessons before teaching swimming maneuvers. Those included never swimming alone, to throw something and “don’t go” to someone struggling in the water, and how to wear a personal flotation device.

Swimming instructors also taught kids to make a habit of asking parents before they jump in the water, as well as other ways to get in and out of the water safely. While singing the Humpty-Dumpty nursery rhyme, instructors went around one by one to pick up and splash kids in the water.

While children of color were encouraged to attend, kids of all backgrounds were welcomed. Cobarrubias said the YMCA does not turn away families facing financial hardships.

Games were offered at the event, like jumbo Connect 4, Jenga blocks, jump ropes, bean bags, hula hoops and more.

Antoinette Harris, of Bloomington, brought her three kids to the event: Reese, 8, Ryleigh, 5, and Rebert, 11, who served as a junior life guard after attending the virtual event last year.

The mother said it’s important they learn how to swim, adding that she’s currently taking adult lessons. Growing up, Harris said she sat on the sidelines while the rest of her family had fun.

Normal’s Michael Johnson brought his 10-year-old son. The father said it was a great community event, adding one intent of Jack and Jill is to show children they can have fun while learning.

Nathan Brooks, 8, enjoyed a Jenga game. His mother, Cartina Brooks, of Bloomington, said it’s nice they had fun things for the kids, which helps provide structure and keeps them “on the right track.”

Up to 100 kids were offered one month of Swim School at the YMCA for $10, as well as member rates on their second and third months. Plus, there was a raffle for three months of free swimming lessons and haircare products.

Cobarrubias said the YMCA has revolutionized how swimming is now taught. He said they have free make-up days, and kids progress to the level of lesson once they make their three goals. That means they don’t have to wait for a future planned sessions, and it offers families flexibility.

