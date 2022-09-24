IWU enrollment drops, but international growth shows promise, official says

BLOOMINGTON — Enrollment at Illinois Wesleyan University dropped by 127 students, or almost 8%, this year from last year. Total enrollment this fall stands at 1,526 students, including 426 new students.
The decline was in most part due to a large graduating class last year and the fact that some international students were not able to get visas to come to the United States, said Kasey Evans, dean of admissions.
“I know that it was 20 or more that struggled with visa issues,” she said.
Forty international students were able to make it to IWU.
In 2018, IWU welcomed 540 new students, far above the norm over the past five years. In 2017, for instance, there were 418 new students and in 2020 there were 487 new students.
Due to the size of the incoming class from 2018, Evans said IWU officials knew that enrollment may decline this year as those students graduated.
The new students this year include 33 transfer students, Evans said. She said the university is continuing to work to sign transfer agreements with community colleges and bring in transfer students.
The percentage of students of color ticked up slightly too, from 29% to 30%, according to data provided by IWU. Evans is proud of the growing diversity at the school.
Part of that diversity is reflected in the number of countries represented on campus, which increased from 22 to 33, data provided by the college say. That includes several countries from Central Asia, such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which have sent increasing numbers of students to IWU in recent years, she said.
“We learned from our current students that students in those countries are interested in studying abroad,” she said.
This is the first time in at least five years that enrollment has dropped below 1,600. The number of new students this year, which includes freshman and transfer students, is a decline of 10% from the 473 new students brought in last year. This is the lowest number of new students since 2017, when 418 students joined IWU.
However, Evans sees promise for next year, as application numbers so far are double what they were at this time last year, she said. Students seem excited to apply and get their information in early.
She had a recruitment trip out of state earlier in the week and said she was impressed by the number of students who had heard of IWU and had the school on their short lists already.
“I can tell that the work we’re doing is working,” she said.
Recruiting feels more normal than in recent years, as the pandemic and associated restrictions further ease, Evans said. Recruiters are able to travel and welcome students to campus in person, and she feels that having an effect on how potential applicants feel.
“I think students are starting to feel comfortable and excited to explore colleges,” Evans said.
