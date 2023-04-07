BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University will hold its 10th annual All In For Wesleyan Campaign on Tuesday.

The fundraiser is dedicated to providing opportunities for current and future Wesleyan students by generating financial support for student scholarships, research, experiential learning, updated technology, athletic programming and more.

Last year, 3,335 donors raised $2,391,253 in 24 hours.

This year's theme, "A Decade of Difference," celebrates 10 years of generosity and Wesleyan pride. Since 2013, All In has raised over $10.5 million from 25,000 donors.

On-campus events for students include a chicken and waffle bar, toast bar and drinks, Kona Ice, caricature drawings, cupcakes, trivia and a birthday bash and balloon drop.

The official All In website, iwu.edu.all-in, will go live at midnight Tuesday. Titans are encouraged to use the hashtag "#AllInForWesleyan" to show their support.

