BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University will hold its 10th annual All In For Wesleyan Campaign on Tuesday.
The fundraiser is dedicated to providing opportunities for current and future Wesleyan students by generating financial support for student scholarships, research, experiential learning, updated technology, athletic programming and more.
Last year, 3,335 donors raised $2,391,253 in 24 hours.
This year's theme, "A Decade of Difference," celebrates 10 years of generosity and Wesleyan pride. Since 2013, All In has raised over $10.5 million from 25,000 donors.
On-campus events for students include a chicken and waffle bar, toast bar and drinks, Kona Ice, caricature drawings, cupcakes, trivia and a birthday bash and balloon drop.
The official All In website,
iwu.edu.all-in, will go live at midnight Tuesday. Titans are encouraged to use the hashtag "#AllInForWesleyan" to show their support.
PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball
Illinois Wesleyan's Trey Bazzell (4) passes against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Ryan Sroka (14) passes around Washington University's Jake Wolf (23) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's head coach Ron Rose questions a call against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Marko Anderson (32) drives past Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on Jan. 3.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) drives past Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Lucas Heflen (3) scores against Washington University at Shirk Center on Jan. 3.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Harrison Wilmsen (20) goes past Washington University's Nate Bloedorn (15) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Hakim Williams (0) goes past Washington University's (42) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) celebrates against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) guards Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) guards Washington University's Yogi Oliff (10) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) shoots a three against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
