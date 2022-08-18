ISU welcoming 6K students to residence halls this week

NORMAL — Incoming Illinois State University sophomore Savannah Scott said when she moved into the Hewett-Manchester residence halls last year, it was a little chaotic.

Temperatures were high and face coverings still were enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as she prepared to move into Watterson Towers on Thursday, Scott said things were more hectic due to the size of the buildings and the number of residents.

"But everyone's been able to help us (and) if we had any questions, they're there," Scott said. "The experience has been good so far and we're almost done, so it's been a steady, easy process and I've enjoyed it."

Just over 6,000 ISU students will settle into the campus' residence halls throughout the move-in week, which concludes Sunday.

Stacey Mwilambwe, director of university housing services, said the university is back to regular campus housing occupancy.

Last year, only two students were allowed per quad rooms at ISU residence halls as a COVID-19 precaution. But this year, rooms may be fully occupied.

Mwilambwe said more and more students across the country are wanting to live on campus, and universities are responding to many more housing requests. At ISU, Mwilambwe added that she is really seeing the excitement of students wishing to remain on campus.

"Because honestly, students really want that social connection (and) they want to meet other people on campus and make friends, and they haven't been able to do that the last couple of years," she said.

Once students reserved a slot to move in and picked up their key, staff were on hand to help load their belongings onto a cart to be taken up to their new room.

Because of the increased number of student residents, Mwilambwe said move-in week would not have been possible without the assistance of roughly 300 volunteers.

Colin McCoy, an ISU sophomore working as a resident assistant at Watterson Towers, said volunteers assisted about 600 residents on Monday and Tuesday by loading their belongings onto elevators and picking up trash, among other services.

"I feel like we were a little more disorganized last year, but our group is really tight-knit this year and training is going good, so I feel like we're doing a really great job," McCoy said.

Mwilambwe had estimated that about 2,200 students would be moving into Watterson Towers this week.

Incoming freshman Jennifer Heinrich said the move-in was well organized and did not leave her stressed.

"I feel very calm instead of scattered, so I'm happy about that," she said.

Coming from a smaller town, Heinrich said she is excited to meet new people and have access to so many different amenities in Bloomington-Normal.

Although official enrollment numbers won't be available until after the 10th day of classes, ISU President Terry Goss Kinzy had said this week that deposits for first-time-in-college students, largely freshmen, are up 20% from where they were at this point last year.

ISU classes are set to begin Monday.