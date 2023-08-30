NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees will convene a special meeting Friday to weigh approval for bringing in an outside firm to help the board find a new school president.

A statement said the board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Main Room in the Bone Student Center to decide on a resolution to authorize hiring and working with an external search firm. The meeting will be streamed lived to the YouTube account for the school's presidential office. That can be viewed online at youtube.com/@presidentsofficeisu7450.

The exact firm and billing amounts were not disclosed in the statement or resolution documents, which stated the board will begin the search immediately.

Interim ISU President Aondover Tarhule took over the role just over six months ago in February, when former president Terri Goss Kinzy resigned after less than two years on the job. Kinzy had started the job in July 2021 — taking over for Larry Dietz — and she was expected to remain in that role through June 2025.

When asked for a general timeframe of the search process, ISU spokesperson Eric Jome said the board will be handling the search, but the university will still be part of the process.

He also noted that Tarhule was appointed by the board to serve as interim president through June 30, 2024, which Jome said would allow time to search for a permanent replacement, accommodate the transition and provide continuity of leadership.

Following Friday, the board will meet for its next regular meeting Oct. 13.

Photos: First day of football practice for Illinois State.