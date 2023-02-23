NORMAL — Illinois State University will celebrate World Water Day with a lecture from Zach Welcker at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
Welcker is the legal director of For Love of Water, or FLOW, a nonprofit organization with the mission to ensure the waters of the Great Lakes Basin are healthy, public and protected. He spent more than a decade representing Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest on water, fisheries and other natural resource issues.
The lecture, titled "Tribal Sovereignty and Water: The Long View on Water Use and Management," will be held in the Circus Room at the Bone Student Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
