ISU to further relax mask requirements

Kalani Ferguson, then a senior in graphic communications from Waynesville, Missouri, wears one of the Illinois State University face masks she was helping to distribute Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, on the quad. ISU announced further changes to its mask policies, to take effect March 21, 2022, that would allow people to go without masks most places on campus.
Lenore Sobota
NORMAL — Illinois State University
announced Wednesday it plans to require masks in even fewer locations starting March 21.
As of this week, masks are
no longer required at some indoor locations on campus, including residence halls and dining facilities. Masks are still required in classrooms, laboratories, clinical settings, on public transportation and where required by contracts with guest speakers and performers.
The new guidelines going into effect March 21 will allow people to go without masks in classrooms and laboratories. The other restrictions — clinical settings like health services, public transportation and where required in guest contracts — will still be in place.
Professors will also be able to ask people to wear their masks in classrooms. The school asked people to respect requests to wear masks in private offices and dorms.
PHOTOS: Check out photos and videos of Normal Community's sectional
Normal Community's Famious French celebrates a made basket against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding shoots over the outstretched arm of Normal Community's Jaheem Webber during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber fights for a rebound with Moline's Kyle Taylor (3) during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Kyle Taylor tries to shoot around Normal Community's Jaheem Webber during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Zachary Cleveland dunks the ball against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Rob Pulliam puts up a shot against Normal Community during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Kyle Taylor takes a 3 against Normal Community during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding shoots around Normal Community's Zachary Cleveland during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd celebrates after a made basket against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Rob Pulliam shoots past Normal Community's Braylon Roman during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber goes up for a basket over Moline's Maddux Dieckman during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber looks to go up to the basket against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd puts up a shot against Moline during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal game Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Moline's Brock Harding is guarded by Normal Community's Zach Cleveland during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal game Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Normal Community's Jaheem Webber reaches for a rebound past Moline's Maddux Dieckman during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding has the ball knocked loose by Normal Community's Braylon Roman during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd goes up for a layup against Moline during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding shoots over Normal Community's Crofton Perry during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding is guarded by Normal Community's Crofton Perry during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding is guarded by Normal Community's Robbie Brent during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Zach Cleveland shoots over Moline's Grant Welch during a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF, QUAD CITY TIMES
Normal Community's Famious French is fouled by Moline's Brock Harding during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Moline's Brock Harding stops to take a shot against Normal Community during a Class 4A sectional semifinal Tuesday at Pekin High School.
BOBBY METCALF
Normal Community's Trey Redd looks for an open teammate as Moline's Grant Welch applies pressure during Tuesday's Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal at Pekin.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Normal Community sophomore Jaheem Webber takes ball inside against Moline's Rob Pulliam in Tuesday's Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal at Pekin.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
