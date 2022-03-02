ISU to further relax mask requirements

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalani Ferguson, then a senior in graphic communications from Waynesville, Missouri, wears one of the Illinois State University face masks she was helping to distribute Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, on the quad. ISU announced further changes to its mask policies, to take effect March 21, 2022, that would allow people to go without masks most places on campus. 

NORMAL — Illinois State University announced Wednesday it plans to require masks in even fewer locations starting March 21. 

As of this week, masks are no longer required at some indoor locations on campus, including residence halls and dining facilities. Masks are still required in classrooms, laboratories, clinical settings, on public transportation and where required by contracts with guest speakers and performers. 

The new guidelines going into effect March 21 will allow people to go without masks in classrooms and laboratories. The other restrictions — clinical settings like health services, public transportation and where required in guest contracts — will still be in place. 

Professors will also be able to ask people to wear their masks in classrooms. The school asked people to respect requests to wear masks in private offices and dorms. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

