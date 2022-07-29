ISU students to select new trustee after elected student ineligible

NORMAL — Illinois State University students will need to select a new student trustee after the one elected this spring was deemed ineligible due to living outside Illinois.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said on Friday that the school would look to hold new elections early in the fall semester to choose a replacement. The Illinois State University Law, a state statute, requires the student trustee to live in Illinois.
Student trustees are elected along with other student leaders in the spring.
Student Government Association President Patrick Walsh said the university is already moving toward a special election this fall and that he wants to ensure continued student representation in ISU decisions.
"We're aiming to have a student trustee back up representing student interests as soon as possible," Walsh said.
The expected student trustee, Aneel Gillan, had not yet been seated. He said at the May meeting when he was introduced to the board that he is from Canada.
"He had been elected (...) but he had not been sworn onto the board," Jome said.
The university had to postpone a scheduled board meeting last week. Jome said the board was not expected to have a quorum, due to three board vacancies and one trustee who was unable to attend the meeting.
The board needs at least five members present to conduct business. State law specifies that the board's actions are not "invalidated (...) by reason of any failure to select a student trustee."
The vacancies include two non-student trustees, including Rocky Donahue, who resigned earlier this summer and was expected to be named a trustee emeritus at the July 22 board meeting. The other non-student vacancy is due to a resignation in 2021.
The board can still conduct business with all five members, and Jome said it is looking to reschedule the postponed meeting once it can find a time that works for all of the trustees.
Walsh said he considers Gillian a friend and that the situation was an unexpected mix-up and not a negative reflection on Gillian at all. Walsh also said he wishes state law would allow ISU students to serve on the board even if they are not from the state.
"I always want to see any student (no matter residency) to be able to serve and represent the student body," he said.
Gillian could not be immediately reached for comment.
