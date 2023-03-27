NORMAL — The American Association of Physics Teachers has awarded scholarships to two students at Illinois State University.

Naomi Satoh and Colin Hobart, both juniors at ISU studying to become physics teachers, were two of the eight recipients of the Barbara Lotze Scholarship for Future Physics Teachers, according to an announcement from the university.

They each received a $3,000 stipend as part of the scholarship as well as a year-long student membership to the American Association of Physics Teachers AAPT.

Recipients are chosen by the association's board of directors each winter, and students may be granted the scholarship for up to four years.

From stress relief to managing depression: 10 ways swimming can do wonders for your mind and body The benefits of swimming Improves important measures of overall health Improves cardiorespiratory fitness Lessens arthritic joint pain during exercise Helps manage symptoms of depression Enriches nighttime sleep Decreases negative emotions Improves quality of life for seniors who struggle with daily activities Increases bone density Encourages social development in children Improves memory accuracy and attention

"The Lotze Scholarship is among the most prestigious awards in the country for students preparing to be physics educators," said Matt Caplan, a physics professor at ISU. "It's incredible that not one, but two ISU students have been recognized this way."

Satoh, who also was awarded the Lotze scholarship in 2022, said, "I hope to be a figure and model for historically underrepresented students in physics."

Hobart said he wants to "make my physics classroom a fun and enriching experience for all my students."

From stress relief to managing depression: 10 ways swimming can do wonders for your mind and body The benefits of swimming Improves important measures of overall health Improves cardiorespiratory fitness Lessens arthritic joint pain during exercise Helps manage symptoms of depression Enriches nighttime sleep Decreases negative emotions Improves quality of life for seniors who struggle with daily activities Increases bone density Encourages social development in children Improves memory accuracy and attention