NORMAL — Redbird hatchlings spawned in even greater numbers this fall semester at Illinois State University, which has released figures showing continued growth in both its freshman and total student bodies.

As of the 10th day of classes at ISU, the school confirmed 4,147 freshmen were enrolled for the 2023-24 school year, bringing the entire student body to 20,989. That accounts for a 1.5% increase from last year’s total enrollment number, a rate of expansion that fell only half a percentage point from 2022.

While enrollment had dipped down to 20,233 in 2021, the fall semesters in both 2022 and 2023 arrived with greater, record-setting influxes of freshmen. The school noted that 2023’s freshman class is the biggest in 36 years, a statement almost mirroring 2022’s enrollment announcement. In 2022, the freshman class was 3,983, a number that increased by 4% in 2023.

Student body diversity also continues to climb. ISU summed 41% of the freshman class being from traditionally underrepresented groups, a four-point increase from last year. Almost two-thirds (32%) of the total student body this year is marked as coming from those underrepresented groups, which is two points higher than last year.

Interim President Aondover Tarhule said in a Thursday statement that continued trends demonstrate the high quality of ISU’s academic programs, individualized attention and commitment to student success. He said he is proud of how dedicated faculty and staff are advancing the school’s reputation as excellent and welcoming.

“Students and their families recognize these elements combine to make a first-rate college experience,” Tarhule said.

In the statement, Jana Albrecht, vice president for enrollment management at ISU, said she was thrilled by the many students who have made ISU their second home, and for their future successes.

In a phone interview, Albrecht told The Pantagraph that total student numbers have remained relatively stable over at least the past two decades, ranging from 20,000 to 21,000.

Even with current statistics approaching the higher end of that range, she noted they’re staying alert for a potential “enrollment cliff” seen in long-term projections of how many Illinois high school students will graduate in the future.

Albrecht sourced those forecasts from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. Data from the latter organization plots a relatively level number of graduates for the school years of 2023-24 and 2024-25. However, for the 2025-26 school year, she said a decline of 2,500 to 3,000 students is projected.

When asked what strategies ISU is adopting to maintain the student body, Albrecht listed the new engineering college program set to begin in fall 2025 and the expanded nursing program that extended facilities into Springfield last month.

She said ISU is trying to ensure they’ll keep enrollment stable through years when they may have fewer students in their application pools. While that could be a few more years out, she said they’re seeking new routes to combat that potential loss of student population by looking at majors and programs that can address demands in the workforce.

By the feathers

Another demographic that jumped this year is the total number of students from McLean County. Since last year, Albrecht said that’s up by 37 to 215.

She also said 96% of all students are attending as Illinois residents, which was the same rate released in 2022.

Other numbers released Thursday graphed transfer student levels at nominal levels this year, compared to previous years. That number is 1,814, an increase of 41 from 2022. Enrollment of international students in the whole student body inched up by five students from last year to 741.

The student body of 20,989 breaks down into 18,450 undergraduates and 2,539 graduate students.

New freshmen this year are also scoring the same high school grades as the 2022 freshman class, with the average GPA staying at 3.64 on a 4.0 scale. The number of freshmen in the Honors Program dropped in the past year from 440 in 2022 to 398 in 2023.

Albrecht said ISU received 12.3% more applications for potential freshmen for 2023, tallying in at 23,267. Transfer student applications increased by 0.8%. The school’s acceptance rate is about 78%, she said, which is off slightly from last year’s estimate of 80%. She said ISU didn’t change its admissions criteria substantially in any way in the past year.

When asked about other ways ISU is connecting with prospective students, Albrecht said they have an awful lot of alumni bringing family members back. She said they ask alumni to stand up at all open house events.

Additionally, she said there are many high school teachers who tell their own students how they loved studying at ISU and that they should check the Normal campus out.

“In both of those areas, we have some good external recruiters that we are very thankful for,” said Albrecht.