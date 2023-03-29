NORMAL — Illinois State University recognized three honorees at its inaugural Gratitude Gala on March 25.
The awards recognize donors and their philanthropic achievements, and how they motivate others to give back and help ISU move forward, according to a news release.
The honorees are part of the 1857 Society, which recognizes and engages the university's most generous donors whose cumulative, lifetime giving and commitments have reached at least $50,000.
Jim Mounier '74 and Carole Mounier '75 received the Redbird Philanthropist Award, which recognizes an individual or couple who demonstrate outstanding civic responsibility to ISU through voluntary commitment of their time, talent and financial contributions.
Illinois State University Interim President Aondover Tarhule, left, with Kay Wilson.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Kay Wilson '63 received the Innovation in Philanthropy Award, which recognizes a donor who demonstrates creativity in their philanthropic efforts. These donors have established a new initiative, expanded the university's reach or benefited a new discipline.
Illinois State University Interim President Aondover Tarhule, left, with Iris and Carson Varner.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Carson and Iris Varner received the Above and Beyond Philanthropist Award, which recognizes an ISU faculty or staff member who, in their philanthropic support of the university, has gone above and beyond their professional role to have an even greater impact. The Varners have devoted their lives to enhancing the university and leading its students.
Visit
Giving.IllinoisState.edu for more information.
Emily Calandrelli, a science communicator and engineer, discusses some of the topics she will address when talking at Illinois State University next week.
Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian's Jaxson Baber (14) is introduced before Monday's Illinois State Super-Sectional against St. Francis De Sales at CEFCU Arena. The Cyclones faces Waterloo Gibault at 10 a.m. Thursday in a Class 1A State Tournament semifinal game at State Farm Center in Champaign.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian's Austin Henard scores on a layup during Monday's Class 1A Super-Sectional against St. Francis De Sales at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian fans celebrate during Monday's Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena. The Cyclones face Waterloo Gibault at 10 a.m. Thursday in the State Tournament semifinals at State Farm Center in Champaign.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian's Jakson Baber (14) is congratulated by assistant coach Chad Witt during the Cyclones' Illinois State Class 1A Super-Sectional game against St. Francis De Sales at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian players celebrate after beating St. Francis De Sales in Monday's Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cornerstone Christian Academy' vs. St. Francis De Sales on Monday during super-sectionals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.