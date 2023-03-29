NORMAL — Illinois State University recognized three honorees at its inaugural Gratitude Gala on March 25.

The awards recognize donors and their philanthropic achievements, and how they motivate others to give back and help ISU move forward, according to a news release.

The honorees are part of the 1857 Society, which recognizes and engages the university's most generous donors whose cumulative, lifetime giving and commitments have reached at least $50,000.

Jim Mounier '74 and Carole Mounier '75 received the Redbird Philanthropist Award, which recognizes an individual or couple who demonstrate outstanding civic responsibility to ISU through voluntary commitment of their time, talent and financial contributions.

Kay Wilson '63 received the Innovation in Philanthropy Award, which recognizes a donor who demonstrates creativity in their philanthropic efforts. These donors have established a new initiative, expanded the university's reach or benefited a new discipline.

Carson and Iris Varner received the Above and Beyond Philanthropist Award, which recognizes an ISU faculty or staff member who, in their philanthropic support of the university, has gone above and beyond their professional role to have an even greater impact. The Varners have devoted their lives to enhancing the university and leading its students.

Visit Giving.IllinoisState.edu for more information.

Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.