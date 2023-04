NORMAL — Illinois State University has been recognized nationally as a Voter Friendly Campus.

This marks the second time the university has received the designation.

The designation is awarded by the Voter Friendly Campus initiative, led by national nonpartisan organizations the Fair Elections Center's Campus Vote Project and National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.

The university is one of 258 institutions in the country given the designation this year. In a statement from ISU staff, the university credits the work of the Voter Engagement Coalition for receiving the designation.

Campuses were evaluated on their ability to engage a coalition of campus members from staff, faculty, students, community organizations and local election officials to develop a written plan for how the institution would engage student voters in 2022; facilitating voter education and engagement efforts on campus; and writing a final analysis of the efforts reflecting on what worked and what to change in the future.

This designation is valid until December 2024.

The mission of the 2023 Voter Friendly Campus designation is to help increase efforts by colleges and universities to remove barriers for students from participating in the political process.

Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.