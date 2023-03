NORMAL — Illinois State University's Christopher C. Mulligan will present a talk titled "Pushing the Boundaries of Chemical Identification with Mass Spectrometry" at 5 p.m. Monday.

The talk will take place in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center on ISU's campus. The talk is free and open to the public.

Mulligan, a professor of analytical chemistry at ISU, has managed to miniaturize an existing instrument known as the mass spectrometer. The device is designed to aid law enforcement investigators in detecting evidence by swabbing a tabletop or a suspect's hand for traces too small to be seen by the naked eye.

Through his research, Mulligan seeks to demonstrate the performance, impact and practicality of portable mass spectrometric systems.

His work has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Justice and the Research Corporation for Scientific Advancement.

His talk is the Spring 2023 College of Arts and Sciences Lecture.

