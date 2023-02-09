NORMAL — An Illinois State University physicist is one of 25 recipients of this year's Cottrell Scholars awards, which honor early-career scientists in chemistry, physics and astronomy.

Matt Caplan, an assistant professor in the physics department, started at ISU in 2019. His research work includes studying dark matter, which makes up more than 80% of the universe, and its possible connection to black holes.

He is an inaugural fellow of the Physicist Coalition for Nuclear Threat Reduction and advocates for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Cottrell Scholars program awards scientists who are in their third year of a tenure-track position when they apply. The awards are based on submitted proposals, which address both research and teaching plans. The program is part of the Research Corporation for Science Advancement.

The award comes with $100,000 distributed over three years, the Cottrell Scholars website said.

Along with supporting his research, the funding will also help Caplan develop a new class on nuclear weapons and nuclear war, an ISU press release said.

"Scientists have a continued responsibility for the existence of nuclear weapons. It's time to train a new generation of scientists to be voices for disarmament and non-proliferation," Caplan said.

Illinois lawmakers react to State of the Union Gov. J.B. Pritzker Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline