BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University and OSF HealthCare have announced a newly formalized partnership to unite individuals from both institutions and foster research, innovation and economic development across the region.

"Partnering with them and journeying in our community is not new; we've been doing that for years," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "To be able to take that one step further really is a great gift."

Education and health care officials met Wednesday morning at OSF St. Joseph, 2200 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, to formalize the agreement that will bring joint research projects and solutions designed to improve health care.

The Connected Community Initiative will bring together clinicians, university faculty, researchers and students to focus on innovation in clinical and patient education, health care engineering, data science and cybersecurity.

This is built upon other partnerships OSF has developed and maintains with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois-Chicago and Bradley University.

"Now with more than 60 individuals and research and projects that have developed organically between our organizations, we know that the collaborative spirit is already there, but ideas to improve patient care and outcomes are just that, their ideas," said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare. "It takes an ecosystem, structure and, yes, funding in order to bring the best ideas to life."

The agreement will have a financial foundation from both institutions in the form of $500,000 contributions, providing $1 million annually over the next five years, Sehring said.

Sehring said the contract timeline does not mean the program will end by then, but rather gives both sides an opportunity to look at what has worked and what can be improved on.

"Working with OSF HealthCare and the new CCI program reflects the university's core values of collaboration, learning and scholarship, and civic engagement," said ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule. "This partnership will provide many opportunities for Illinois State faculty and students to work with our partners at OSF on a wide range of innovative projects that address real-world needs."

Tarhule said OSF is a complex organization that consists not only of nurses and doctors but accountants, legal services, researchers, computer technicians and data managers, which ISU already represents through its various colleges and will include with its new College of Engineering.

"There's plenty of opportunities for a lot more interaction and collaboration beyond that," Tarhule added.

Craig McLauchlan, ISU associate vice president for research and graduate studies, said the university has had a long partnership with OSF through alumni nurses, physicians, technicians and other staff, but the new program will provide the framework to build on existing collaboration.

"This is going to allow us to create (collaboration) events, create opportunities to get together in the same room and openly speak about the expertise areas," McLauchlan said.

One recent project has focused on improving childhood vaccination rates. Other joint projects could include testing solutions in clinical spaces such as OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and its offices.

Dr. John Vozenilek, vice president and chief medical officer for OSF innovation and digital health, said another recent collaboration involves assisting unhoused individuals who need access to health care.

"Consider a small kiosk that provides an undomiciled person access to telehealth and consultative services that didn't exist before, and think about the scale of that in the future," Vozenilek said. "The idea of innovation, particularly innovation in health care and wellness, really feeds on a diversity of thinking, ideas, background and focus."

These efforts will take place both virtually and in-person in a range of settings, including ISU labs and computer centers, along with the Jump Simulation & Education Center in Peoria.

Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.