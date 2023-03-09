NORMAL — Illinois State University's Office of Student Research announced the winners of the spring FIREbird research grants.

The FIREbird program engages undergraduate students in intensive, faculty-mentored research that students might not otherwise have the opportunity to do because of time constraints, the need for research supplies, or access to research materials.

This marks the first year for a spring competition. The fall competition winners will be announced in October.

Winners include Adeline Bowen of Vandalia; Eaman Saleh of Forsyth; and Justin So of Mundelein.

Bowen is from the Department of Geography, Geology and the Environment, for "Internal Factors that Influence Overall Rock Strength: St. Peter Sandstone in Starved Rock State Park, Illinois," with faculty mentor Lisa Tranel.

Saleh is from the School of Biological Sciences, "Evaluation of Dimethyl Fumarate and Sulfasalazine in Tandem with Electrical Stimulation on Glioma ROS Production," with faculty mentor Marjorie Jones.

So is from the Mennonite College of Nursing, "Leveraging Children's Oral and Gut Microbiomes," with faculty member Susana Calderon.

OSR funds diverse students from a variety of disciplines across campus to reflect the richness of research, scholarly creativity and innovation at the university.

Visit studentresearch.illinoisstate.edu/funding for more information on the grants.

