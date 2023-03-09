NORMAL — Illinois State University's Office of Student Research announced the winners of the spring FIREbird research grants.
The FIREbird program engages undergraduate students in intensive, faculty-mentored research that students might not otherwise have the opportunity to do because of time constraints, the need for research supplies, or access to research materials.
This marks the first year for a spring competition. The fall competition winners will be announced in October.
Winners include Adeline Bowen of Vandalia; Eaman Saleh of Forsyth; and Justin So of Mundelein.
Bowen is from the Department of Geography, Geology and the Environment, for "Internal Factors that Influence Overall Rock Strength: St. Peter Sandstone in Starved Rock State Park, Illinois," with faculty mentor Lisa Tranel.
Saleh is from the School of Biological Sciences, "Evaluation of Dimethyl Fumarate and Sulfasalazine in Tandem with Electrical Stimulation on Glioma ROS Production," with faculty mentor Marjorie Jones.
So is from the Mennonite College of Nursing, "Leveraging Children's Oral and Gut Microbiomes," with faculty member Susana Calderon.
OSR funds diverse students from a variety of disciplines across campus to reflect the richness of research, scholarly creativity and innovation at the university.
Director of the Office of Student Research at Illinois State University Gina Hunter speaks at the awards ceremony for the Images of Research competition at University Galleries on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
CONNOR WOOD
Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.
Cornerstone Christian's Jaxson Baber (14) is introduced before Monday's Illinois State Super-Sectional against St. Francis De Sales at CEFCU Arena. The Cyclones faces Waterloo Gibault at 10 a.m. Thursday in a Class 1A State Tournament semifinal game at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Cornerstone Christian's Austin Henard scores on a layup during Monday's Class 1A Super-Sectional against St. Francis De Sales at CEFCU Arena.
Cornerstone Christian fans celebrate during Monday's Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena. The Cyclones face Waterloo Gibault at 10 a.m. Thursday in the State Tournament semifinals at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Cornerstone Christian players celebrate after beating St. Francis De Sales in Monday's Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena.
