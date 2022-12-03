ISU looks to peer support to address food insecurity

NORMAL — A new program at Illinois State University believes the best people to help students facing food insecurity are other students who can connect to them peer to peer.

“I think a program like this will help close so many gaps on the ISU campus, and I hope we can be like a city on a hill,” said senior Ki’Ambri Edwards.

The plan is to introduce three student peer navigators and a student program coordinator who will start working with students in January. Edwards is one of the peer navigators.

The navigators will help students connect to existing school and community resources, such as food pantries and transportation options, as well as navigate signing up for government benefits they may qualify for. If needed, they can also bring cases to staff members if students need more assistance.

“I also like the idea of it being students helping students,” said freshman Kylie Black, another peer navigator. “(…) You have a similar playing field.”

Food insecurity, the lack of access to nutritious food, affects around 40% of college students nationwide, said ISU Associate Dean Jill Benson. A study at ISU found that between 39% and 50% of students at the school had experienced food insecurity.

While students in traditional residence halls are required to have meal plans, students who live in on- or off-campus apartments are not, Benson said.

Food insecurity among students often intersects with other financial difficulties, Benson said. Students who cannot afford nutritious food may also struggle to afford housing or other things they need for school, like textbooks or professional clothing.

“The cost of all those things kind of intertwine and then snowball,” she said.

Those difficulties can be compounded by the way financial aid works. Students may be using financial aid to help support their families as well, or have used up fall financial aid to cover costs over the summer, Benson said.

“People’s lives don’t fit neat and tidy into semester buckets,” she said.

Raising awareness

The prevalence of lack of access to resources such as food surprised sophomore Madeline McCarron and led her to apply for the peer navigator position.

“I was unaware of how big a problem lack of resources was for people on campus,” McCarron said.

McCarron said she had worked with Midwest Food Bank and School Street Food Pantry through Greek life and wanted to be part of the solution to the difficulties people are facing.

For Edwards, she became more aware of the resource insecurities students face while at Illinois Central College before transferring to ISU. While she did not face food insecurity there, as she lived at home, she knew people who did.

“I’m familiar with certain issues that a lot of college students face,” she said.

Students from historically marginalized backgrounds may not be comfortable working within formal systems, Edwards said.

“There is space for you, there are people who look like you who are going through that as well,” she said.

Black and McCarron are both education majors and said that as they work as peer navigators, they hope to learn more about difficulties their future students may struggle with and resources to help them.

Having peer navigators helps consolidate resources, said senior Lawrence Landfair, the student program coordinator. He has helped students find resources to help with food insecurity throughout his time at ISU, but wanted to create a more formal system.

He originally tried to do that through Student Government Association, but after learning Benson was working on the same issues, he switched his focus toward the new peer navigators program.

Having students as the first points of contact not only adds a peer-to-peer connection to make them approachable, but also makes it easier to schedule meetings outside of normal office hours at ISU, like if a student wants to meet in the evening or on a weekend, Landfair said.

Intersecting difficulties

Benson and the student workers are cognizant of additional difficulties that may intersect with food insecurity. Undocumented students may hesitate to use available resources in case their documentation status is discovered, for example. Students experiencing homelessness are also more likely to face food insecurity.

Additionally, LGBTQ students, specifically those who have lost family support after coming out, can find themselves suddenly unable to afford necessities, Benson said.

In talking with School Street Food Pantry, Benson and the student workers also anticipate working with more international and graduate students, who may not have another home to return to during school breaks, when dining halls and other on-campus food vendors are closed.

To help with that, they are working with the ISU Police Department for students to pick up bags of food over winter break.

Along with the peer navigators, the university is implementing limited swipe meal plans, which offer a few swipes if a student faces an emergency, Benson said. They are also working to add small food pantries across campus, consolidating something that is already happening informally at offices across campus.

“A lot of departments on campus are doing something like that, just out of the goodness of the people in that department,” Benson said.

They are working with a program called Rise, which has helped implement peer navigators at other universities across the country, Benson said. The cooperation handles many of the costs, leaving student salaries as the main cost for the university.

A Giving Tuesday fundraiser raised more than $19,000 to help with food insecurity at ISU. The original goal had been $10,000. The extra funds help give sustainability to the program, making funding clear for more years into the future, Benson said.

“It was really overwhelming the number of folks who really care about students,” Benson said.