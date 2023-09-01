NORMAL — Beginning with Redbird Football’s first home game Saturday against the Dayton Flyers, student-athletes at Illinois State University will be offered care by OSF HealthCare.

ISU’s five-year partnership with OSF was announced Thursday from the Aaron Leetch Club at Hancock Stadium in Normal. A press release stated OSF will be the sole medical provider for student-athletes, making available to them athletic trainers, sports medicine providers, orthopedic surgeons and behavioral health professionals.

Over two dozen attended the announcement, including university and OSF staffers. ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule said he was excited for ISU to collaborate with OSF on ensuring athletes have medical care, adding that the university is proud of its athletes’ achievements in the classroom and in competition.

“They put in long hours and great effort to excel in their studies and in their sports,” Tarhule said. “Supporting our student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence is vitally important.”

He also noted that in March, ISU began joint research through the Connected Communities Initiative to join clinicians, university faculty researchers and students to explore innovative ways to improve health care, centering their focus on medical engineering, data science and cyber security.

ISU Athletics Director Jeri Beggs said Thursday the top priority for her department is the health and safety of their 450 student-athletes, and partnering with OSF will help accomplish that.

“Our goal is to make sure they have an outstanding experience at ISU, in athletics and in academics,” Beggs said.

Noting that both ISU and OSF origins trace back to the 19th century, OSF CEO Bob Sehring said his organization shares many values with ISU, like learning, scholarship, diversity, inclusion, respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation. He said the university has provided OSF’s hospitals and clinics with many alumni, adding that OSF already partners with the school on advancing nursing education and research that improves health care.

Mike Williams, ISU assistant athletics director and department spokesperson, told The Pantagraph that the partnership replaces an earlier agreement with Carle Health, and they found OSF was their best option moving forward. The start and end dates of Carle's contract were unavailable Thursday.

Williams declined detailing costs for both the new and old contracts, citing that the new OSF contract was an in-kind deal with no year-to-year cost. He said the partnership was established by the department and ISU multimedia rights holder Redbird Sports Properties — also known as LEARFIELD — because of OSF-offered services like mental health resources, access to physicians and assistance with athletic training services.

Williams referred further inquiries on the selection process to the university’s public records department. The Pantagraph has filed a Freedom of Information Request for copies of the incoming and outgoing contracts.

Critical care

Beggs and Dr. Rob Seidl, lead orthopedic surgeon with OSF, underscored emphasis on providing mental health care to athletes, in addition to medical care. Seidl was also deemed as medical director for ISU athletics.

“Our goal, together, is to use the least invasive approach to care for the student-athlete for his ultimate health and well-being, with the goal of getting them back as quickly as possible — but more importantly, as safely as possible,” he said.

Seidl, who has practiced medicine in Bloomington-Normal for 28 years, said the level of support student-athletes will have at ISU is unprecedented. He said OSF HealthCare has an entire division devoted to mental health offered in a virtual format, using the SilverCloud software. He said staff physicians are also on site at home games.

Seidl said the OSF approach is to look at health care and well-being through a large lens, including physical, mental and spiritual perspectives.

“To do this, we must know our student-athletes to the core,” Seidl said, noting that about 24% of “Generation Z” youth are seeking either digital or in-person therapy, a figure 13% higher than the general population.

Beggs said while there is unfortunately stigma around mental health care, ISU athletics is working with OSF to make it very accessible so athletes may privately use those services.

In an interview with The Pantagraph, Seidl said he has traveled to away games with teams in high need of a physician, like football. On the sidelines, the doctor said they can do injury assessments and triages, and X-rays.

He said concussion management stipulates immediate care, and then monitoring before athletes return to the field and the classroom. Seidl said an athlete’s recovery time is assessed by an "impact program" that’s also used by the NFL.

“It’s very important that you do not go back too soon, and you need to meet certain criteria so that you can do so safely, because the second injury in that area around the first concussion can be catastrophic,” he said.

