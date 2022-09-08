ISU increases enrollment by 2%, including almost 4,000 freshmen

NORMAL — Illinois State University brought in its largest freshman class in 35 years as it grew the student body by 2% from last year.

Enrollment as of the 10th day of classes was 20,683, including 3,983 freshmen and 1,773 transfer students, the university said Thursday. The total and freshmen numbers are up from last year, by 2% and 18% respectively, while the transfer number is about level, with 1,778 transfer students last year.

The freshman class is also the most racially and ethnically diverse in recent years, with 37% of students coming from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds, compared to 35% last year and 30% across the university as a whole.

Around 96% of the class is from Illinois, said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president for enrollment management. That includes about 200 students from McLean County, which is standard for recent years.

“Illinois State continues its tradition of strong enrollment, increased diversity, and student achievement,” President Terri Goss Kinzy said in a statement. “We are already planning for next year’s class, and we are working to assure that as many qualified students as possible have access to the Redbird experience.”

Enrollment had dipped last year, with a fall census day number of 20,233 students. However, the freshman class last year was larger than the 2020 class, though still almost 500 students smaller than the record-setting 2019 freshman class of 3,860. That class was the largest in 33 years, but this year’s has it beat by more than 100 students.

Total enrollment is still behind the fall 2019 and fall 2020 numbers of 20,878 and 20,720 respectively.

Recent moves by the university could further increase enrollment in coming years. The College of Engineering is expected to enroll more than 500 students. Mennonite College of Nursing expects its Springfield location to add space for 96 juniors and seniors, and an expanded nursing lab will facilitate a growth from around 900 students to between 1,200 and 1,500.

Among the transfers this year around about 40 to 50 students from Lincoln College, Albrecht said. The college closed in May after more than 150 years.

ISU saw a slight increase in the average high school GPA of its freshman class as well, at 3.64 compared to 3.6 last year. The average ACT score stayed at 24. Albrecht noted that ISU has found high school GPA tends to be a good indicator of success at the university. The incoming class also includes around 1,000 students with a GPA of 4.0 or higher, she said.

About a third of students in the incoming class have a relative who attended ISU, Albrecht said.

Kinzy told The Pantagraph after the last ISU board meeting that the state’s decision to put all Illinois public universities on the Common App seemed to have helped increase the number of applications.

Albrecht said that had panned out as final numbers came in. This was ISU’s first year using the application system, which provides a single application that potential students can send to multiple schools.

“We had thousands of additional applications this year (from the Common App),” she said.

Despite the increase, ISU has kept its admission rate about steady.

“We’re still admitting over 80% of applicants,” Albrecht said.

Other reasons she believes enrollment grew are the diminished effects of the pandemic and increasing focus on affordability. The increases in the state’s Monetary Award Program and the federal Pell Grant program played a role in that. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the MAP increase at ISU in February.

“We have heard that students are very excited about that,” Albrecht said.

Exact retention numbers and breakdowns will not be available until later in the semester, but she said that recent reports are showing it should be on par with recent years at more than 80%. It is a good sign that eight out of 10 freshmen want to return to ISU, she said.

“We’re really happy with the retention statistics that we have right now,” she said.