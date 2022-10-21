ISU hosts hundreds of future teachers at annual conference

NORMAL — More than 1,000 high school students filled Braden Auditorium on Friday to hear an important pitch to become educators.
“These children have taught me more than I could ever teach them,” said Lily Plummer about the students she teaches at Metcalf School.
The high schoolers and their teachers were attending Illinois State University’s fourth Future Teacher Conference.
Plummer, a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing, learned she was losing her own hearing at age 16. She became interested in teaching during high school, when she met a teacher of the deaf. That showed her she could do the same thing.
She asked the conference attendees to raise their hands to indicate why they want to become teachers.
“When times get tough, I hope you remind yourself about why you started in the first place,” she told them.
Arabella Adams, a junior at Rock Falls High School, told The Pantagraph she wants to become a teacher because it is a chance to help kids.
“I really enjoy helping people, and teaching makes a difference in kids' lives,” she said.
She was looking forward to sessions on STEM education and ways to encourage kids to be creative.
Adams' teacher, Heidi Ripley, said the high school has a future educators’ pathway that gives students classroom experience in elementary schools. Attending the conference not only gives them a chance to learn more about the profession, but it also gives them experience in another part of teaching life.
“I wanted to give them the experience to be able to attend a conference,” Ripley said.
Students and teachers came from 90 different schools across the state, said Kelli Appel, director of enrollment and transition services at ISU’s College of Education. That included students from local districts as well as schools as far away as Chicago Public Schools and Carbondale.
The state, and country, have been facing a widespread teacher shortage.
“The first (goal) is to celebrate the profession of teaching and help students affirm that interest,” Appel said.
Organizers also hoped the event would showcase ISU’s teaching program. Speaking to the students, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy noted that one in six educators in Illinois are a product of ISU’s College of Education, including many of the teachers in the room that day.
“We want to welcome you to be a part of that tradition of excellence,” Kinzy said.
After hearing from Kinzy and Plummer, attendees had a chance to see something else that makes ISU unique: the Gamma Phi Circus.
After the opening session in Braden, students and educators could attend sessions on various teaching topics, including a panel of ISU students, advice from administrators on starting college and a career, and a hands-on chance to learn about some of the latest technology in teaching.
There were also informational tables, including for ISU organizations like Educators Rising. Danielle Webster, president of the club, was there to help answer questions the attendees might have. The group helps get education students at ISU involved in classroom experience and provides chances for social and service engagement.
The group also invites alumni and other educators to give talks and meet with its members.
The Future Teacher Conference started in 2019, so Webster never had a chance to attend while she was in high school.
"It's something I totally wish I could have attended," she said.
The level of attendance this year seems to suggest that there are students ready to help address the teacher shortage, Appel said.
“I also think it shows that there are many students interested in teaching,” she said.
Around 75 students from McHenry Community High School went to a meeting earlier this year for those interested in attending the conference, said Assistant Superintendent Carl Vallianatos. They ended up bringing 26 students, prioritizing seniors.
The district is looking to expand partnerships with ISU and is always thankful to have student teachers from the university, Vallianatos said. This was their first time at the conference, but he said he looks forward to bringing more students in future years.
“We’re going to bring a bus full every year; at this point it’s (about) how many seats they have in Braden Auditorium,” he said.
