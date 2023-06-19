NORMAL — Before the sun sets on the summer solstice Wednesday, several Native people will tell their stories of perseverance after colonial displacement for a free, outdoor community performance in Normal.

The Horticulture Center at Illinois State University, located on Raab Road across from the Corn Crib in Normal, will host “Sunset on the Longest Day: An Act of Indigenous Restoration.” A news statement last month from ISU described the one-hour program starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as an event focused on listening to Indigenous people as a reconciliatory act of land acknowledgement, in hopes for a better future.

An event description said eight Native people will surround a bonfire, and each will hold pads of paper displaying one word each. Together, the pages will form phrases that change throughout the piece, such as “We are still here” and “We have already survived an apocalypse.”

Per the online program, the circled Native performers also will answer these questions: “Who are your people? What happened to them? Where did they go? How are they now?”

Shannon Epplett, an Indigenous instructional assistant professor at ISU’s School of Theatre and Dance, is producing the event, which will also serve as a ground-breaking for the next landscape art piece by Ruth Burke, an assistant professor with ISU’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts who teaches video courses. After the spoken parts of the performance and as the sun sets, Burke will drive two oxen, named Sparky and Clark, to start work on her latest sculpture in her "Domestic Rewilding" land art series that includes native prairie plants.

Attendees are advised to wear sunscreen and insect repellant. They are welcome to bring chairs and blankets, but also are encouraged to stand and walk around the performers to best experience their presentation. Music will be performed by Chicago-based Native American flute player William Buchholtz Allison.

While meeting with The Pantagraph at the performance site, Epplett emphasized the event is being prepared for the community, and not just for Native people. He said it’s a metaphor for a starting point, centered around listening to Native people.

“The longest day for Native people is colonization ... this was an invasion,” Epplett said. “Hopefully, we’re watching the sun go down on that and something new can start.”

Oftentimes, he said the accounts of Indigenous people haven’t been considered. Assumptions of Indigenous people date back to 1492, he said.

Epplett, who is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, or descendants of Ojibwe people, said Native people are often spoken for. In other cases, he said non-Native people make subjects out of Natives.

While assumptions and misunderstandings may not always have a malicious intent, Epplett said “it’s important to hear from (Native) people themselves.”

De-colonization

Epplett said Native performers on Wednesday will include people from tribes of the Ojibwe, Arapahoe, Dineh, Wyandot, Lakota and more.

Speaking from his Ojibwe experiences, Epplett said he didn’t grow up on his ancestral land in Michigan, but the tribes had a presence there. He said they were later put on reservations within Michigan, but they still lived by their space.

Most other tribes didn’t have that experience, he continued. They were removed to places that were very different.

One of Eppletts’ favorite messages that will be presented Wednesday is: “Our existence is resistance.”

Today, he said Native people get looked as “history or anthropology.” So in his courses on popular culture, Epplett said he shares how Native people use TikTok, or are portrayed in media made by and for Indigenous people.

That includes the FX TV show “Reservation Dogs,” which portrays the teenage experiences of Natives in Oklahoma. One of its scenes shows Native students parody land acknowledgements; one jests that dinosaurs previously occupied their lands, too.

Land acknowledgements are typically statements announced at public events to recognize the Indigenous people who previously lived there. While it’s good that organizations and institutions are giving them, Epplett is worried they’ve become routine, like “checking off a box at a meeting,” he said. He added it’s like reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and thanking sponsors.

Epplett said these acknowledgements need to go further, and be supported by actions that work toward restoration, reparation and reconciliation between Natives and settlers. Hearing from Natives about the harms they’ve endured is just one step to reconciliation, he said.

One difference in Wednesday’s event is the physicality of this land acknowledgement. Epplett said discussions for creating a garden, or a living land acknowledgement, began when ISU’s Multicultural Center opened two years ago.

He said The Horticulture Center was previously a farm, and traces of tree lines remain, so part of the piece is about remembering what has been erased.

Burke said bison once lived on these lands. Her oxen will drive a disc harrow across the grounds for her “earthworks” piece, with a set of bells attached to their yokes. She said the same bells were also adorned to Conestoga wagons that were driven across the lands by settlers.

She said it’s fitting that the oxen, who once assisted settlers in colonizing the land, will also help in “uncolonizing” the land.

Hoofing for change

Epplett said as faculty adviser to TRIBE, a student organization advocating for Native rights, he’s been working toward bringing a Native American center at ISU. He said the university has a small Native enrollment, and he wants to increase that and retain the Native students they have.

Epplett said he completed his Ph.D .at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which has a Native American House. If a similar center is established at ISU, he said they could continue community engagement there, similar to Wednesday’s event. And, he said they’d host Indigenous guest artists, too.

Burke said the outcome of her landscape art is not always what she imagined it to be. If she worked seven years on her earthwork piece just to have it demolished for a Native center to be built in its place, she accepts that’s “how the project goes.”

In the meantime, Burke said getting the oxen out on the fields and keeping them around as her “teachers” helps keep her flexible on those outcomes, knowing that living, thinking beings played a role in Wednesday’s piece.

But Sparky and Clark will have to be willing to do that. Burke said if they don’t, that’s still their part in the performance.

