NORMAL — Organizers hope a visit to Illinois State University will encourage bilingual students from Joliet to consider college as a possibility.

Students from Joliet West High School came to Normal on Thursday in cooperation with the Latin American and Latina/o Studies and Languages, Literatures and Cultures programs at ISU. The high school students heard from staff, had a tour of campus, ate lunch and participated in a sample class in the afternoon.

“I want my students to know that college is an option,” said Maribel Díaz, teacher of heritage Spanish and English as a Second Language at Joliet West.

Díaz was a cooperating teacher with student teachers from ISU last year. ISU Spanish Professor James Pancrazio visited with the group on Thursday and was impressed with how engaged her students were.

Díaz was also making a point to talk to her students about college. Last summer she visited ISU to speak about the first-generation student experience. Diaz herself attended Northern Michigan University.

Around 60 students, from freshman to seniors, traveled with Díaz to Normal, including several who speak very limited English, said Maura Toro-Morn, a sociology professor and director of the Latin American and Latina/o Studies program at ISU.

“(The goal is) introducing the idea of college in a predominantly Latino community as early as possible,” she said.

The College of Arts and Sciences and Office of Admissions helped fund the visit.

National retention rates for Hispanic college students are lower than the national average and for their white and Asian peers, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Making students feel welcome is vital in that first semester, because that is when many decide not to come back, Pancrazio said.

“We think we can do better on that,” he said.

For students from predominantly Hispanic communities in Northern Illinois, it can be a big shift to move to Bloomington-Normal, Toro-Morn said. The Latin American and Latina/o Studies program has an introductory class to help these students adapt to college and build community.

“We have developed that class as a way to build community,” she said. “(...) For them to feel a sense of family.”

