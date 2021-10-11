ISU Homecoming tree lighting ceremony cancelled

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — The planned Illinois State University Homecoming tree lighting celebration for tonight in Uptown Normal has been cancelled due to the weather.

The Homecoming Kickoff on campus is still on but has been moved to the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center. The kickoff will include food an live entertainment from Sweet Water and the Bid Red Marching Machine. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The lights in Uptown will be on every night through the holidays and there will still be special window projections this year featuring the 100 years of homecoming at ISU

A full list of ISU Homecoming events can be found at homecoming.illinoisstate.edu

